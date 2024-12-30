Kings’ Anze Kopitar Sparks 5-4 Comeback Win vs. Flyers

The Los Angeles Kings (21-10-5) achieved a two-goal comeback at home versus the Philadelphia Flyers (16-17-4), winning 5-4. It’s their 12th victory at Crypto.com Arena in just 15 contests, tying them with the Vegas Golden Knights for the NHL’s best home-ice points percentage (.833).

Game Recap

The Kings’ Kevin Fiala opened the scoring on a sweet one-time shot just over five minutes into the contest. His 14th goal of the season was made possible via assists from forwards Alex Laferriere and Phillip Danault.

Related: Dear Santa: LA Kings’ 2024-25 Wish List

The Flyers’ Tyson Foerster responded just over three minutes later, getting him up to double-digit goals on the season. Two defensemen, Cam York and Travis Sanheim, notched the assists. Philadelphia made it back-to-back goals when Scott Laughton struck for a 2-1 advantage for his team. Matvei Michkov, who was on a seven-game point drought, got the primary assist. The secondary helper came from Morgan Frost.

Los Angeles was able to tie the game because of a trio of excelling players for their team. Adrian Kempe got his 17th tally of the season to knot the game up at 2-2. The assists came from Brandt Clarke and Alex Turcotte, two important youngsters on the Kings’ roster. This was the fourth (and final) goal of the first period.

Halfway into the second period, Michkov got his second point of the night with a goal, his 12th of the season. Laughton also got his second point of the night with an assist, while Rasmus Ristolainen chipped in to get his first. The Flyers again made it back-to-back scores when Joel Farabee drove the net for a 4-2 lead. Garnet Hathaway and Ryan Poehling got the assists.

The Kings were not going down without an answer, though. Free-agent addition Warren Foegele scored his 11th goal of the season to make it a game again. A bit over six minutes into the third period, the Kings tied it up again. Anze Kopitar had a favorable bounce that just barely crossed the line for what was also his 11th goal of the 2024-25 campaign. The assists came from Quinton Byfield and Jordan Moverare.

Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kopitar, who scored twice against the Flyers in their building back on Dec. 19, did it at home to make it 5-4. His power-play marker came courtesy of a Kempe assist. It stood as the game-winner. The Flyers pushed, but the Kings didn’t budge.

YEAH THAT'S ANOTHER MULTI GOAL GAME FOR THE CAPTAIN pic.twitter.com/lCzQycsXIY — LA Kings (@LAKings) December 30, 2024

In the net, it wasn’t pretty for either side. However, the Kings’ David Rittich got the win with 17 saves on 21 shots. The Flyers’ Aleksei Kolosov made 15 saves on 20 shots.

What’s Next for the Flyers and Kings?

With both sides coming off consecutive games, they’ll get a moderate rest. The Flyers continue their West Coast road trip when they take on the San Jose Sharks at 8 p.m. EST on New Year’s Eve. The Kings played their final contest of 2024, as they won’t be back until New Year’s Day to face the New Jersey Devils. Los Angeles will stay on their home ice, facing off at 3 p.m. PST.