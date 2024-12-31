Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets – 12/31/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier

Eric Robinson — Tyson Jost — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Ty Smith — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body)

Status report

The Hurricanes will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk — Adam Fantilli — Zach Aston-Reese

Kent Johnson — Cole Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson

Jack Johnson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a fourth straight game.

