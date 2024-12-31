Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets – 12/31/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (22-13-1) at BLUE JACKETS (15-16-6)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Eric Robinson — Tyson Jost — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Ty Smith — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski
Scratched: Riley Stillman
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body)
Status report
The Hurricanes will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk — Adam Fantilli — Zach Aston-Reese
Kent Johnson — Cole Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jack Johnson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a fourth straight game.
