24 Observations of the 2024-25 Blue Jackets’ Season So Far

We have almost reached the end of calendar year 2024. For the Columbus Blue Jackets, it’s time for them to flip the calendar to 2025 and on to bigger things in the coming years.

At just short of the halfway point of their regular season, we thought this would be a good time to take inventory on the Blue Jackets. We will share 24 thoughts around the team from overall team thoughts to some thoughts on individual players as well as GM Don Waddell and head coach Dean Evason.

We will try to mention at least one notable thing on each player along the way. Then at the end, I will offer a mid-term grade on the Blue Jackets so far.

24 Blue Jackets Observations

Let’s start with this. As of this writing Sunday Dec 29, the Blue Jackets are just two points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. That in and of itself should be the biggest takeaway of the first half of the 2024-25 season. This team needed to take steps. There needed to be some level of success. They are far from a finished product but they have shown tangible evidence of progress. That says a lot not only about the leadership but the guys in the locker room. So Waddell and Evason. We knew their experience would be a huge asset for the Blue Jackets. But it’s the stability both have brought to different levels of the organization that should be called out. The season began in the most unfathomable way. For them to be able to navigate all of the challenges without having an instruction manual says everything about the kind of leaders they are. Waddell has brought a set of qualities to the team that makes him the right person for the job at this time. He’s seen many things. He’s also not afraid to make his team better when opportunity presents itself. Evason brings the right blend of intensity and honesty to the bench. He’s also not afraid to make changes as situations arise. At least for the first half of 2024-25, Waddell and Evason have done their job. We’ll learn a lot more about both once they each get a full offseason to mold the team in their image.

The Blue Jackets have been stabilized by their new leadership in 2024-25. (Photo credit: Mark Scheig, the Hockey Writers)

We’ll speak more in depth about this in our Blue Jackets’ trends mini series. We already know about the road woes. But how about the woes in both overtime and in the second half of back-to-back games? They are 1-6 in the 3-on-3 overtime and 0-6 in the second half of back-to-backs. The Blue Jackets have six more sets of back-to-backs this season. They must find a way to better execute in that second game when energy levels could be down some. The Blue Jackets have just one road trip left this season that takes them west of the central time zone. Those are games in Vegas and in Utah. Everything else is in the east or central. Travel should not be an excuse at any point for the rest of this season. The goaltending. We’ll speak of Elvis Merzlikins, Danill Tarasov and Jet Greaves as one unit. Overall, this group has to get better. Each goalie has had some individual circumstances but it doesn’t change the fact that the group as a whole needs to not only improve, but drastically improve. This is one area I could see the team address in the offseason should that improvement not come. The Blue Jackets will have options outside the organization should they choose to go down that road. While it seems Merzlikins is in the number-one spot for now, he needs to take the next step and lock it down consistently. Also the goaltending rotation needs smoothed out somehow. While it’s good the team recognized the need for improvement by calling up Greaves, they need to find a way to get Tarasov going where he’s not sitting for long stretches either. From here, we’ll go in numerical order based on who’s currently on the roster. Jake Christiansen earned his role in the top-four to start the season. His TOI has dwindled down of late and now finds himself out of the top-four. He had games of just 6:33 and 9:12 in recent outings. The Blue Jackets have played 7D of late. Not sure how much longer that should last. Christiansen has work to do if he wants to get back to a more prominent role. Jack Johnson has spent a lot of time recently as a healthy scratch. But when he did get back in, the one area of improvement for the team was the penalty kill, an area of massive struggle while he was out including that 14-game streak of allowing at least one power-play goal against. Without Erik Gudbranson, Johnson is the one defender that can play a heavy game. For now, he has a role on this team. I would expect him to be in and out of the lineup based on need the rest of this season. Speaking of Gudbranson and Boone Jenner, my understanding is that Gudbranson is questionable to return this season while Jenner is probable to return. Jenner has started to skate but there is no timeline for a return. Cole Sillinger is on pace for a career-high in points, is playing more per game than ever and has noticeably improved in faceoffs. He’s taken the next step to become a two-way center. He’s had a good start to his season. The next thing for him is to become more of a shutdown center. He’s played both second and third-line center this season and occasionally sees some tough competition. He’s on the right track though. He’s gaining confidence with each passing game. Denton Mateychuk in a small sample size has shown he’s not intimidated by the big stage. While he over-skated the puck Saturday in Boston that led to a goal against, his poise and composure really stands out. He’s also good in tight spaces where he can read a play and get the puck where it needs to go. Evason said he’s earned a longer stay. We’ll see how long that lasts. But his arrival is no accident. The one noticeable thing about Sean Kuraly this season is that his average TOI has been cut by almost three minutes per game this season. He’s still playing his usual fourth-line center role and is around 52% at the dot while playing on the penalty kill. As he’s a pending UFA after the season, one has to wonder what is in his future. Potential playoff teams would love to add someone like him to help in key defensive situations and to bolster their penalty kill. Kuraly has never hid his love for playing for his hometown team. But deep down, he’d love a chance to chase a Stanley Cup too. Let’s see how Waddell handles this situation. Several guys in Cleveland are competing for a potential spot should a trade happen. The only defensemen in the league that have a legit case for the Norris outside of Zach Werenski are Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes. If the Blue Jackets were to make the playoffs, we should then talk about Werenski in the Hart conversation.

Zach Werenski has two of the six best GameScores this season. #CBJ https://t.co/BEYX1Lhlqb — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) December 28, 2024

What will the Blue Jackets do with Ivan Provorov? He’s been good this season. He doesn’t miss games and is over 23 minutes a game. For me, the potential issue is term. This next contract will be Provorov’s best chance to really cash in. The potential return in a deadline trade could prove to be too much to pass up. This is one where the Blue Jackets would accept a 2026 first rounder given they got an extra 2025 first rounder in the David Jiricek deal. That potentially boosts the number of suitors. I still think a trade happens but we can’t rule out a return either if the sides can agree on money and term. Dmitri Voronkov has changed the dynamic of the Blue Jackets. A big man with good hands and who can use his body in front of the opposing goalie, he’s been a headache to deal with. The power play has seen a boost thanks to his presence. What will be interesting to see is the next contract. He is an RFA with arbitration rights. Recall last year there was some homesickness. He by all accounts seems happy with the Blue Jackets. He’s put himself on the map as an important part to this team’s future. What were the Nashville Predators thinking when they waived Dante Fabbro? All he’s done is go to the top pair and help stabilize things. He’s also allowed Werenski the freedom to play his game. A pending UFA after this season, this is one where the Blue Jackets should strongly consider an extension. Things have been a little frustrating for Adam Fantilli. But in the grand scheme, he’s far down the list of immediate worries for the Blue Jackets. The flashes are still there. The speed is evident. What he’s going through is what many players early on go through. The NHL is the best league in the world for a reason. He’s not going to consistently beat defenders as they can keep up with him. He’s learning the team concept under Evason and is making strides. His skill will eventually win out. But this patch should ultimately help him as he continues to learn the league. His breakthrough will come soon enough. Low key playing with James van Riemsdyk on a line is exactly the veteran presence Fantilli needs around him. Jordan Harris has been in and out of the lineup. He scored a big goal against his old team Montreal before Christmas. But being on the outside looking in when the team plays seven defensemen does say something about where the team feels he’s at. We could write a book about the impact of Sean Monahan this season. He’s been everything for the Blue Jackets on the ice, inside the room. Literally everything. He’s low key and humble just like his best friend Johnny Gaudreau. Then to be there for the Gaudreau’s on top of everything. What Monahan has been able to do with the heaviest of hearts makes his season one of the best in recent memory. He has helped unlock Kirill Marchenko’s potential. That duo along with Voronkov has been one of the best lines in the NHL this season. Monahan said he’d honor Gaudreau in everything. He’s kept his promise in spades. Only a matter of time before the Blue Jackets and Mathieu Olivier find common ground on an extension. This may go down as one of Jarmo Kekalainen’s best moves acquiring Olivier for a fourth-round pick. His presence is recognized around the NHL. Oh and he’s got skill too. The Blue Jackets aren’t going to be pushed around with him patrolling the ice.

Mathieu Olivier has been an important part of these Blue Jackets. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Another shrewd move by Waddell was when he brought on Zach Aston-Reese. Always known as a good defender, he’s found himself at times in the top-six. Most recently, he’s played with van Riemsdyk and Fantilli. He’s another veteran presence that has helped some of the younger players on the Blue Jackets. It remains to be seen what his future looks like but he’s been an important presence in the locker room. Do you sometimes get the sense when a player and a coach don’t quite see eye to eye on things? I wonder if that’s where things stand with Evason and Kevin Labanc. The Blue Jackets have elected 11-7 over playing Labanc in recent games. His turnover in Tampa Bay earned him a seat on the bench and hasn’t played since. He’ll get chances later on if he’s earned them. But the leash appears very short as of now. Damon Severson was a healthy scratch recently and now was benched in game for a brutal turnover Saturday night in Boston. While he came back for the third period, a message is clearly being sent by Evason. Severson needs to be better given his experience and contract. He’s known as an up and down player. When he’s good, he’s really good. But when he’s bad, it’s really bad. What will be worth watching is what Evason tries to do to get more consistency out of Severson’s game. That contract has a lot of life left in it. Ideally the Blue Jackets just want him to simplify his game. If things like this keep going for a longer period of time, then it gets interesting. Don’t think we’re at that point yet of trying to trade him. But seeing how he’ll respond to the benching will be worth watching.

