Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Avalanche – 12/31/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (27-10-1) at AVALANCHE (22-15-0)

8 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo

Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Rasmus Kupari

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk

Dylan Coghlan — Colin Miller

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Mason Appleton (undisclosed), Dylan Samberg (foot), Haydn Fleury (lower body)

Status report

The Jets did not hold a morning skate following a 3-0 win against the Nashville Predators on Monday. … Appleton, a center, is week to week.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin

Jonathan Drouin — Ross Colton — Mikko Rantanen

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Juuso Parsinen — Casey Mittelstadt — Jere Innala

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Samuel Girard

Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Calvin de Haan

Injured: Ivan Ivan (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report

The Avalanche held an optional morning skate, … Drouin will return after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury. … Ivan, a center, could be week to week. … Parsinen will make his Colorado debut after being acquired in a trade with Nashville on Saturday.

