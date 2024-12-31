Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Avalanche – 12/31/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (27-10-1) at AVALANCHE (22-15-0)
8 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Rasmus Kupari
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk
Dylan Coghlan — Colin Miller
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Mason Appleton (undisclosed), Dylan Samberg (foot), Haydn Fleury (lower body)
Status report
The Jets did not hold a morning skate following a 3-0 win against the Nashville Predators on Monday. … Appleton, a center, is week to week.
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin
Jonathan Drouin — Ross Colton — Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Juuso Parsinen — Casey Mittelstadt — Jere Innala
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Samuel Girard
Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Calvin de Haan
Injured: Ivan Ivan (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)
Status report
The Avalanche held an optional morning skate, … Drouin will return after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury. … Ivan, a center, could be week to week. … Parsinen will make his Colorado debut after being acquired in a trade with Nashville on Saturday.
