Jets’ Mason Appleton Out Week-to-Week With Lower-Body Injury

Winnipeg Jets right-winger Mason Appleton is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, as per head coach Scott Arniel.

Arniel delivered the news after the Jets’ 3-0 Dec. 30 win over the Nashville Predators, which Appleton was a late scratch for. He didn’t say when Appleton sustained the injury; he completed the Dec. 28 game against the Ottawa Senators with 15:55 of ice time.

Appleton has six goals and nine assists for 15 points and a plus-8 rating in 37 games while playing on the third line with Adam Lowry and Nino Niederreiter.

Mason Appleton, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Alex Iafallo jumped from the fourth line to Appleton’s spot against the Predators and is the likeliest candidate to stay in that role until Appleton returns. The Jets have also recalled Dominic Toninato from the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose.

The Jets have won four-straight games and continue to lead the Central Division and the NHL. They are back in action on New Year’s Eve in Colorado against the Avalanche.