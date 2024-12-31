Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Stars – 12/31/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (14-19-4) at STARS (21-13-1)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Jack Quinn — Dylan Cozens — JJ Peterka
Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Peyton Krebs
Beck Malenstyn — Ryan McLeod — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Dahlin and Thompson each is expected to play after missing practice for maintenance Monday.

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Logan Stankoven
Justin Hryckowian — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Thomas Harley
Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell
Mathew Dumba — Ilya Lyubushkin

Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)

Status report

Dumba will return after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. … The Stars assigned defenseman Lian Bichsel to Texas of the American Hockey League on Monday.

