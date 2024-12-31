Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Flames– 12/31/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (17-10-8) at FLAMES (17-12-7)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Pius Suter — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua — Max Sasson — Phillip Di Giuseppe
Derek Forbort — Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen
Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Guillaume Brisebois
Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Quinn Hughes (upper body), Filip Hronek (upper body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Canucks, Red Wings, and a Toews Comeback
- NHL Rumors: Rangers, Oilers, Canucks
- One Burning Question for Every NHL Team in 2025
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Connor Zary — Jakob Pelletier
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley — Mackenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie
Injured: None
Status report
Kuzmenko, a forward, is likely to be a healthy scratch for the sixth time in seven games.
Latest for THW:
- One Burning Question for Every NHL Team in 2025
- Flames Have High-Priority Free Agents To Sign
- 3 Bold Predictions for the Calgary Flames in 2025