Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Flames– 12/31/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (17-10-8) at FLAMES (17-12-7)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Pius Suter — Conor Garland

Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua — Max Sasson — Phillip Di Giuseppe

Derek Forbort — Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen

Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Guillaume Brisebois

Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Quinn Hughes (upper body), Filip Hronek (upper body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate.

Latest for THW:

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich — Connor Zary — Jakob Pelletier

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley — Mackenzie Weegar

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie

Injured: None

Status report

Kuzmenko, a forward, is likely to be a healthy scratch for the sixth time in seven games.

Latest for THW: