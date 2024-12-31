Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Oilers – 12/31/24

The Utah Hockey Club take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (16-14-6) at OILERS (21-12-3)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNO, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Alex Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki — Vladislav Kolyachonok

Jaxson Stauber

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Utah, which did not hold a morning skate, is expected to dress the same 18 skaters used in a 5-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Monday.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Corey Perry — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner — Mattias Janmark — Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan

Injured: None

Status report

The Oilers held an optional morning skate and will shuffle their lines in order to accommodate Jeff Skinner coming in for Ryan, a center … Janmark is expected to move to fourth-line center from third-line left wing.

