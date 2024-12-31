Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Oilers – 12/31/24

The Utah Hockey Club take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (16-14-6) at OILERS (21-12-3)
9 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNO, Utah16
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Alex Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — Vladislav Kolyachonok
Jaxson Stauber
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Utah, which did not hold a morning skate, is expected to dress the same 18 skaters used in a 5-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Monday.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Utah’s 5-2 Loss to Kraken
- Utah’s Concerning Special Teams’ Trend Continues
- Kraken Defeat Utah Hockey Club 5-2 in First-Ever Meeting
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Corey Perry — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner — Mattias Janmark — Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan
Injured: None
Status report
The Oilers held an optional morning skate and will shuffle their lines in order to accommodate Jeff Skinner coming in for Ryan, a center … Janmark is expected to move to fourth-line center from third-line left wing.
Latest for THW:
- Oilers’ 5 Worst New Year’s Eve Losses
- NHL Rumors: Rangers, Oilers, Canucks
- One Burning Question for Every NHL Team in 2025