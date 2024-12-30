Flames Have High-Priority Free Agents To Sign

As they enter the second half of the season, the Calgary Flames should be content with their start. Many analysts and media personalities wrote them off as a basement dweller this season, yet they find themselves with a 17-12-7 record and two points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Much of their success can be attributed to their outstanding prospect development and youth movement amidst their rebuild; a handful of the Flames’ top players are 26 or younger.

On Jan. 1, any player who signed a one-year contract last summer is eligible to re-sign with their club. The Flames have a few players who fit this category and other notable players who need new deals this summer. In all, 25 Flames need new contracts. While money isn’t a huge worry for the franchise (they have the second-most available cap space in the NHL with $31.75 million), getting some of these players locked down will be crucial to the team’s continued growth. Here are the high-priority free agents that the Flames must re-sign.

Connor Zary, Centre

Definitively occupying the top spot is 23-year-old forward Connor Zary, drafted by the Flames 24th overall in 2020. The Saskatoon native had a successful rookie season in 2023-24 with 14 goals and 34 points in 63 games, including three game-winning goals. This performance surprised many and earned him an eighth-place finish in Calder Trophy voting as the NHL’s top rookie.

He has also improved in his sophomore campaign; at the time of writing, Zary is third on the Flames in points with 20 in 36 games and on pace to shatter his totals from last season.

Connor Zary, Calgary Flames (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

This season, Zary has shifted to centre full-time with relative success and has quickly become a focal point on the power play. Of his increased 16:35 average ice time (ATOI), 2:20 of it is spent with the man advantage. In return, he has provided the Flames with nine power-play points to lead the team. As a top-six centre who should be good for around 40-50 points and still has room to grow, getting Zary signed long-term or, at least, to a bridge deal would be wise.

Kevin Bahl, Defence

Kevin Bahl, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound defenceman, came to Cowtown via the New Jersey Devils as a part of the Jacob Markstrom trade and has already exceeded expectations. Highly touted for his defensive capabilities, Bahl was expected to replace the departed Chris Tanev as the team’s shutdown defender in the future. However, after just 36 games with the Flames, he has become just that. The 24-year-old has swiftly made his way up the depth chart with solid, responsible play in his own zone and now skates on the top pairing alongside Rasmus Andersson.

Bahl has chipped in offensively with one goal and 12 points, already besting his previous career-high of 11, which was set last season with the Devils (in 82 games). The rearguard is adept at using his size and length to clog up shooting and passing lanes in the defensive zone and provides a steady balance with the offensively-minded Andersson. He is third on the Flames with 62 blocked shots, sixth in hits, third in ATOI, and has only registered 14 penalty minutes. Impactful blueliners like Bahl often take much longer to develop, and the Flames shouldn’t waste time locking him up.

Matt Coronato, Right Wing

Matt Coronato, 22, was selected by the Flames 13th overall in 2021. After playing two stellar seasons at Harvard University, the product of Greenlawn, New York, made the jump to the NHL in 2023-24. Coronato showed glimpses of his high-level offensive creativity but failed to maintain consistency, only scoring three goals and nine points in 34 contests. The Coronato of today is a different animal: he has nine goals and 18 points in 31 games, good for third and fifth on the team, respectively.

Matt Coronato, Calgary Flames (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Coronato has a fast, accurate shot and is putting it on net more often this season, with an increased average of 2.2 per game. He is another consistent contributor on the power play but generates plenty of even-strength offence as well. He ranks sixth on the team with 11 even-strength points. Coronato has also taken great strides on the defensive side of the puck this season: he finished with a minus-15 last season but is a plus-9 in 2024-25 to lead the Flames. Keeping Coronato in the fold is key, but he would be a great candidate for a short-term deal to see if he can sustain this level of play.

Jakob Pelletier, Left Wing

Jakob Pelletier signed a one-year contract in mid-September after an injury-riddled 2023-24 that saw him score just one goal and three points in 12 games. The 23-year-old has bounced between the Flames and the American Hockey League (AHL) since being selected 26th overall in 2019 and has showcased spurts of immense talent in both leagues. This season, he has appeared in 10 games and has put up one goal and four points. He has carved out a role in the bottom six and skates on the Flames’ penalty kill.

Much like the countless young forwards before him, Pelletier needs to find his groove and build a consistent body of work. He lit up junior and has scored 51 goals and 130 points in 139 AHL contests. However, in 47 NHL games, he has totalled just five goals and 14 points. He could benefit from a boost in playing time from his 10:54 ATOI or a shot on the power play to get the proverbial ball rolling, especially if some veterans get traded and/or the team starts losing.

As of today, Pelletier is likely headed for another one or potentially two-year contract to establish his NHL identity. Though it’s easier said than done, he needs more time and a better opportunity to become the best Flame he can be.

These four players should be at the top of the Flames’ list to re-sign. They are all potential building blocks that should be handled with care. Productive youth is paramount in today’s NHL, and the Flames need to lock theirs up.