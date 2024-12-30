Recapping the Washington Capitals’ 2019 Draft Class

The Washington Capitals’ draft history is a blend of success and missed opportunities as the team has tried to build around core players. Over the years, they have developed notable stars Alexander Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and John Carlson. However, they traded some of their draft picks who became big-name players, such as Fillip Forsberg. Looking to continue their competitive window after winning their first Stanley Cup in 2018, the Capitals entered the 2019 Draft to add depth to their prospect pool. With four picks, the Capitals had the odds stacked against them to bring in impactful talent for their future.

25th Overall, Connor McMichael

Connor McMichael is listed as a center but cycles between the left and right-wing on the first and second offensive lines. After a rocky start to his career in the NHL, scoring 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 75 games, he broke out last season with 18 goals and 33 points in 80 games. It looked like the former London Knight would be buried in the bottom six to start, but he’s been making a name for himself this season.

Connor McMichael, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After Ovechkin went down with an injury earlier in the season, McMichael had already taken his game to another level. In 35 games, he has 16 goals and 29 points and is on the doorstep of career highs. His increased ice time (TOI) and role on special teams add to his heightened offensive output. With a retooled power play and a boosted offensive role, McMichael is becoming a bright spot on the Capitals’ offense to maintain consistency as they head into the dog days of the season.

56th Overall, Brett Leason

Brett Leason scored three goals in 36 games in 2021-22, his first with the Capitals. This wasn’t enough to make a sustainable impact, and the Caps placed him on waivers in 2022. After being claimed by the Anaheim Ducks, Leason has found himself in a bottom-six role. At 6-foot-5, he plays a more defensive-minded game by blocking shots, with 17 this season.

Related: Filip Forsberg Trade Revisited

He also isn’t afraid to take the body, with 30 hits in 27 games. He also has more takeaways than giveaways in his career, meaning he is smart with the puck. On a young Ducks team, this style of play could bode well for him moving forward, as he also has four goals and 11 points with the club.

91st Overall, Aliaksei Protas

Aliaksei Protas was a welcome surprise after the Capitals drafted him in the third round. Since joining the club, he has gradually improved. In his first three seasons, he scored 53 points (13 goals, 40 assists) in 169 games. There was nothing special about those numbers, but he has increased his points totals each season. This season, the Vitebsk, Belarus, native looks more comfortable playing on the first line.

Aliaksei Protas, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Protas is becoming a more reliable force with every game. In 35 games, he has 14 goals and 30 points. The biggest improvement has been his goal-scoring. In the previous three seasons, his shooting percentage (S%) was under 9%, while this season, it is a staggering 22.2%. Adding a sharp wrist shot to his 6-foot-6 frame will give opponents another thing to worry about when facing the Capitals.

153rd Overall, Martin Has

With the Capitals’ last pick of the 2019 Draft, they selected defenseman Martin Has in the fifth round. Since then, he hasn’t cracked the Capitals’ roster. They traded two seventh-round picks to the San Jose Sharks for their fifth-round pick to get Has, and so far, none of the picks have amounted to anything for either club. However, at such a young age, he has time to grow.

Related: Capitals Got It Right at the 2019 Draft

During the 2019-20 season, Has bounced around six different teams, and he’s been in different leagues and on different teams in the years that have followed. He is now playing for Pirati Chomutov of the Czech Hockey League. In three appearances, he has one assist and is a plus-2.

Capitals’ Future Stars

The 2024-25 Capitals have two emerging players from the 2019 Draft. McMichael and Protas are making names for themselves as offensive forces while playing in the team’s top six. Although it didn’t work out in Washington, Leason has found a home with the Ducks, adding depth to their roster. Has hasn’t taken the ice with an NHL squad, but at 23 years old, he has plenty of time to develop his game for the big stage. The Capitals may have found a future to build around in McMichael and Protas once their longest-tenured stars Ovechkin and Backstrom hang up the skates.