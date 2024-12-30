Insider Believes Maple Leafs’ Top Trade Target This Season is a Defensive Center

According to the Jonas Siegel from the Athletic, the Toronto Maple Leafs are believed to be targeting a defensive centermen ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

As per Siegel: (from ‘Maple Leafs’ depth at centre (and goal) getting a fierce test: Monday Morning Leafs Report,’ The Athletic, Dec. 30, 2024)

Ideally, the Leafs would like to acquire a centre who is responsible defensively, can bring some offensive pop and can take some pressure off of Matthews and Tavares by holding his own against other top lines if asked to do so.

It makes sense why the Maple Leafs would target someone who can slide into that role. In the past, the playoffs have been a tough time for Toronto’s stars. Having another reliable center who can play big minutes against the opposition’s top lines would free up both Auston Matthews and John Tavares for more offensive zone playing time.

Maple Leafs Should Target Laughton

There is one name that stands out as a potential fit for the defensive center role. There could be a handful of other options, but Scott Laughton is the player who stands out for many reasons. He is a playoff-style player who would fit into the Maple Leafs’ system and likely earn head coach Craig Berube’s trust quickly. Obviously, Yanni Gourde would be the ideal target for the Maple Leafs. But with a $5.1 million cap hit, it would be a challenging deal for the organization to make.

Scott Laughton, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Laughton’s fit with the Maple Leafs behind Matthews and Tavares is clear. He could step into the lineup and perform well as the 3C. Right now, with the Philadelphia Flyers, he is playing on the wing on the third line. However, he is a natural center who could help take pressure off the top stars. If the Maple Leafs could acquire him, it would give them more flexibility with Max Domi and potentially move him into the top six.

With Mitch Marner thriving without Matthews, this could allow Toronto to reunite Domi with Matthews and put Matthew Knies on the other wing. This would give Berube a more defensively sound third line with Laughton, Bobby McMann, and Nick Robertson, or even Holmberg.

If the Maple Leafs did acquire Laughton from the Flyers, it might force them to make a move off their roster. He carries a $3.0 million cap hit, which is affordable for Toronto. They would need to move someone making over $1.5 million if they place Jani Hakanpaa on long-term injury reserve (LTIR). He would join Calle Jarnkrok, who could remain on LTIR for much of the season.

They could consider waiving Ryan Reaves, who makes $1.3 million, to free up some cap space. If they opt to trade someone, the most logical choice would be David Kampf and his $2.4 million cap hit. If they could deal him to another team that can absorb the full AAV, they could bring in Laughton without cap concerns. Additionally, they could likely recoup a mid-tier draft pick for Kampf, which they could use in the Laughton deal. Unless the Flyers are interested in Kampf, they could work out a deal that includes both players.