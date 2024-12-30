Bobby McMann: Maple Leafs’ Hidden Gem Fuels Depth Scoring

Bobby McMann‘s journey to the NHL is an inspiring tale of persistence. At 27 years old, McMann was an older rookie last season, taking the long road to the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup. Undrafted out of Colgate University and playing in the ECHL and American Hockey League (AHL), he worked steadily to hone his game.

McMann’s photo would be next the phrase “stick-to-it” if it were in the dictionary. He’s proven that hard work and determination can pay off, becoming a key secondary scorer for the Maple Leafs; his his recent performances suggest he could play an even more significant role as the season progresses. Last season, he potted 15 goals in 56 games. If he can stay healthy this season, he could easily hit the 20-goal mark.

McMann’s Offensive Breakout Could Be Upon Us

McMann has shown he can score at the NHL level. He’s emerged as a reliable offensive threat with 10 goals on the season and points in seven of his last eight games. His most recent goal came during a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals, where he tied the game by converting a two-on-one break alongside linemate Max Domi.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Playing on the third line, McMann has found a scoring touch that projects him to finish over the 20-goal mark, which is an impressive number for a depth player. His chemistry with Domi and his fit with Nicholas Robertson have been especially noteworthy. This third line’s combination of speed, tenacity, and skill has created a spark in the bottom six.

McMann Is a Two-Way Player with Physicality

While his scoring has been impressive, McMann plays a responsible two-way game that’s more than just offense. He’s a forward who can hold his own in the defensive zone, making smart plays under pressure and consistently backchecking to disrupt opposing rushes. His size, speed, and determination give him an advantage in catching up to opponents bearing down on the Maple Leafs net.

McMann also brings a physical edge to his game. His willingness and ability to engage in puck battles and deliver hits make him a formidable foe. His grit and scoring ability make him a dynamic depth asset.

Can the Third Line Become A Catalyst for the Maple Leafs?

McMann’s versatility makes him an intriguing fit on Toronto’s third line, particularly alongside Robertson and Domi. Robertson brings speed and a quick-release shot, while Domi’s playmaking and experience complement McMann’s gritty, north-south game. Together, this triadic partnership forms a high-energy line that blends skill, speed, and physicality—precisely what the Maple Leafs need for consistent secondary scoring.

Max Domi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Beyond scoring, a productive third line can help the Maple Leafs by relieving pressure on the top six, especially during tough matchups. They can also help to control the pace of play by maintaining possession and wearing down opposing defenses. Finally, they can contribute crucial goals in tight games, where depth scoring often becomes the team’s tipping point, making the difference between winning and losing.

McMann’s Role as Part of the Maple Leafs Future

With his low $1.35 million cap hit and recent breakout, McMann represents excellent value for the Maple Leafs. His contributions allow the team to balance its salary cap while maintaining depth, a crucial factor for playoff contenders.

Looking ahead, McMann has a real chance to carve out a continuing spot in Toronto’s bottom six. If he continues to produce offensively and maintain his strong two-way play, he could even see time in special teams situations like the penalty kill or in late-game scenarios where energy and effort are critical.

The Bottom Line for McMann and the Maple Leafs

McMann has emerged as a dependable scorer and gritty, two-way player, highlighting the value of perseverance. His skill and work ethic have boosted the Maple Leafs, and his chemistry with players like Domi and Robertson could make the third line a key to the team’s success. Imagine how tough the Maple Leafs could be to beat with three lines rolling out offensively.

As McMann continues to rise, the question becomes: How much more can he contribute? Could he even push for a top-six role, or is he better suited to become one of the cornerstones of Toronto’s depth scoring? Whatever the future holds, McMann has already proven he’s an asset the Maple Leafs can’t overlook.