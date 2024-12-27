Insider Believes Yanni Gourde Would Waive No-Trade Clause for the Maple Leafs

With the NHL Trade Freeze set to lift on Dec. 27 at midnight, the NHL rumour mill is heating up. NHL insider Pierre LeBrun had Leafs Nation excited over the Christmas break when he said that Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde would be willing to waive his modified no-trade clause to join the Toronto Maple Leafs.

LeBrun’s Report

In his latest article at The Athletic (‘NHL trade matchmaker: Predicting where top targets go by the deadline, part 1‘ The Athletic, Dec 26, 2024), he said that he believes Gourde would have no issues with joining the Maple Leafs, especially given their status as a top contender.

It remains to be seen whether the Kraken will actually make Gourde available ahead of the deadline. You may remember a year ago at this time, Jordan Eberle’s name was bandied about quite a bit because he was a pending unrestricted free agent and the Kraken weren’t playoff-bound. But instead of moving him, the Kraken signed Eberle to a contract extension to remove him from the trade market. Seattle now needs to make a decision on Gourde, and as of writing this, there haven’t been any contract discussions. If indeed Gourde is moved, my matchmaking crystal ball has him landing with Toronto because he fits the criteria of what the Leafs need as far as a third-line center upgrade. He won two Stanley Cup championships with the Lightning and plays the kind of game that translates come playoff time. He’s got a modified no-trade clause, but my understanding is he would have no issue with a move to the Leafs. And he’s the kind of player general manager Brad Treliving appreciates — not shying away from the rough-and-tumble hockey played in playoffs.

Gourde, 33, has five goals and 10 assists for 15 points in 32 games with the Kraken this season. Last season, he had 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points in 80 games. His career-best in points came during the 2017-18 season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, when he recorded 64 points in 82 games.

Yanni Gourde, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If the Maple Leafs did bring in Gourde, it wouldn’t be for the point production. It would be more for the Stanley Cup pedigree and what he can bring to the lineup physically, including his unmatched ability to win key puck battles. They would also like to add Gourde to their lineup because of his versatility. He can play in the top six on the wing or down the middle and would fit well on the third line as the centerman.

Could the Maple Leafs Afford Gourde?

Gourde carries a $5,166,667 cap hit; however, he is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Could the Maple Leafs afford that? Well, they could if they part with a player or two on their NHL roster. The most realistic player that would be moved would be David Kampf. If Calle Järnkrok and Jani Hakanpää stay on LTIR for the rest of the season, then they would have $5.9 million in cap space. That would give them approximately $803,334 in cap space after acquiring him from the Kraken.

The asking price for Gourde is still unknown. The Kraken would likely try to part with him since he is a rental and with no reports of him re-signing with the organization. They may be willing to bring back a prospect and a draft pick, though the specifics will depend on what Toronto is willing to offer. Unfortunately, until we know more about the asking price, this is just purely speculation.

Only time will tell where Gourde lands and if he will be a member of the Maple Leafs. However, if LeBrun’s Trade Matchmaker report is any indication, he could be a Maple Leaf by the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, and the potential impact of such a move is already generating plenty of buzz.