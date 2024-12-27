NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Canadiens, Jets, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is still no Auston Matthews for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He is out tonight and tomorrow night. How is his injury recovery coming? Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are also being connected to some interesting names by two top insiders. Finally, are the Winnipeg Jets a trade option for Rasmus Ristolainen?

Auston Matthews Still out of Action For the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is set to miss more time due to a re-aggravated upper-body injury, raising concerns about the team’s performance as the NHL season resumes following the holiday break. Matthews, who has a history of similar injuries, is a key part of the Leafs’ offense, and the fact he’s still out isn’t great news.

Craig Berube did say that Matthews is “getting better” but wouldn’t offer much more than that in terms of recovery details.

There is no indication that the Leafs are considering anything long-term at this point. Fans who are wondering if Toronto should or will consider shutting him down until the playoffs should take a step back. Not only is his injury at that point yet, but the league does monitor this kind of activity. More interesting will be how the organization feels about Matthews playing in the 4 Nations Faceoff Tournament. There’s a chance of making that injury worse if he pushes things.

Oilers Linked to David Savard Again

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun likes the trade fit between the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens, particularly when it comes to defenseman David Savard. In a recent article where LeBrun tries to play matchmaker, he writes:

“His play has dipped this season, but in the context of a Habs team that’s not been very good defensively, I would imagine Cup contenders would look at Savard’s body of work and conclude it would travel well if he’s put in the right role. Enter the Oilers. There will be sexier trade targets on the market, to be sure, but I think as a sixth or seventh defenseman who can help kill penalties and who won a Cup with the Lightning — plus is a right-shot D — he’s a sensible idea for Edmonton.” source – ‘NHL trade matchmaker: Predicting where top targets go by the deadline, part 1’- Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston – The Athletic – 12/26/2024

With the acquisition of Alexandre Carrier, LeBrun said that the writing is pretty much writing on the wall that Savard will be moved. It was something he knew was possible coming into the season.

Is Ristolainen on the Jets’ Radar?

LeBrun writes in part two of his matchmaker post on Friday that Rasmus Ristolainen and the Winnipeg Jets might be an intriguing match. Not long ago, Ristolainen’s contract was seen as a burden, but his improved play this season has changed that perception.

Logging 20 minutes a night as a top-four defenseman, his $5.1 million cap hit over the next two and a half years now seems reasonable, especially with the salary cap rising. League sources confirm the Flyers have received calls about Ristolainen, and they’re open to moving him—for the right price.

