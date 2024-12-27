Team Switzerland Players to Watch at the 2025 World Juniors

The Swiss have brought to the 2025 World Junior Championship (WJC) an intriguing roster that can potentially go past the quarterfinals with a bit of luck. Here, we’ll take a look at the Swiss players to watch in this year’s tournament.

Leon Muggli (D)

One of the go-to men for Switzerland will be blueliner Leon Muggli. This season, Muggli has been an interesting performer for EV Zug in the Swiss National League (NL), showcasing his skills as a mobile and intelligent defenseman. In 21 games, he has recorded one goal and four assists, demonstrating his ability to contribute offensively while maintaining a solid defensive presence. His average time on ice has increased, too.

Leon Muggli, EV Zug (Philipp Hegglin/ EV Zug Official)

Muggli was drafted 52nd overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. His performance in international tournaments has also been impressive. At the 2024 U18s, Muggli was a critical player for Switzerland despite having to leave the tournament early due to injury. His ability to move the puck effectively and his excellent skating skills were on full display, making him a standout player in the tournament. Muggli’s combination of skill, intelligence, and experience on the international stage makes him a player to watch at the WJC. His performance this season and his potential for growth suggest he will be a key contributor for Switzerland.

It’s worth to mention that he is playing along a defensive lineup that mostly comes from just two NL teams, EV Zug and ZSC Lions, making chemistry an important element for the Swiss on the blue line.

Basile Sansonnens (D)

Basile Sansonnens is poised to be another key player for Switzerland Selected 221st overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the 18-year-old defenseman has spent the 2024-2025 season with the Rimouski Océanic in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. In 21 games, he has tallied three assists, maintained a plus-6 rating, and accumulated six penalty minutes, showcasing a reliable two-way game.

At 6-foot-2 and 183 pounds, Sansonnens brings size, mobility, and a calm presence on the blue line. Known for his smooth skating and efficient puck-moving abilities, his experience in North American hockey and his defensive reliability make him a cornerstone for Switzerland’s success. With his NHL draft pedigree and poised play, Sansonnens is undoubtedly a player to watch throughout the tournament.

Jonah Neuenschwander (F)

At just 15 years old, Jonah Neuenschwander has made history as the first player of his age to participate in the WJC in 24 years.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 181 pounds, the forward has demonstrated remarkable skill and maturity beyond his years. This season, he has excelled with EHC Biel-Bienne’s U20 team, recording 11 goals and 13 assists over 26 games. Additionally, Neuenschwander has gained experience with the senior squad, contributing an assist in five NL games. His combination of size, skill, and hockey intelligence makes him a standout prospect for the 2027 NHL Entry Draft. Notably, Jonah is the younger brother of goaltender Elijah Neuenschwander, highlighting a family lineage of hockey talent. He’s yet to line up for a game in this year’s tournament, but he’s a player to watch anyways.

Quarterfinals (and More?)

The Swiss may compete for a spot in the quarterfinals and could go even further. But it won’t be easy and they shouldn’t take anything for granted.

