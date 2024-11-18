Maple Leafs Should Inquire About Kraken’s Gourde, Tanev

It isn’t too early to talk about potential trade targets, as the Toronto Maple Leafs really could look to improve the bottom part of their roster. With secondary scoring being an issue as of late, it could be a big reason why the Maple Leafs could add sooner, rather than later.

One team to keep an eye on would be the Seattle Kraken as they have two key free agents that could garner some interest in Yanni Gourde and Brandon Tanev. The Kraken are sixth in the Pacific Division and are in a fight for a wild card spot. Depending on where they’re at, that could be a deciding factor on their deadline plans. Stefen Rosner, who covers the New York Islanders for The Hockey News, reported that the Maple Leafs were one of 10 teams that were in attendance for the Kraken and Islanders game over the weekend.

While they could also be looking at someone on the Islanders as well, considering that Gourde and Tanev are impending free agents, they could potentially be on the market. Both players are feisty and energetic and will fit into head coach Craig Berube’s new system.

Gourde Brings Wealth of Experience

After being passed over in the NHL Draft, Gourde has carved out a very successful NHL career for himself. He was a critical player for the Tampa Bay Lightning as he formed one of the most competitive third lines with Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow, helping them to two Stanley Cups in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Yanni Gourde, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That tenacious, energetic and hardworking mentality is what made that line successful and Gourde continues to display that with the Kraken. After a 64-point rookie campaign in 2017-18, his production has tailed off but is still a strong 30- 40- point player. He only has six points in 18 games this season, with his first goal coming in that 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Despite being 5-foot-9, 174 pounds, that hasn’t deterred him throughout his career as he can play a big game. He can skate, hit and does a great job at pressuring players to force turnovers. Aside from this season, he has had more takeaways than giveaways in his career. When playing against elite competition, he has a goals for percentage of 66.7%. If he can increase his production just a bit and capitalize on opportunities, his addition to the Maple Leafs will be impactful.

Gourde’s in the final season of his contract, but his cap hit of $5.16 million would be hard to manoeuvre in order to bring him in. Money would need to be moved out or another team would need to retain salary with valuable draft picks, which the Maple Leafs don’t have. On paper, he’s a great fit for the third line. He can play both centre and wing and his playoff experience and leadership is a big boost, but a lot needs to happen to acquire him.

Tanev is Relentless

From one player that would fit into Berube’s system to another, Brandon Tanev definitely has the relentless mindset to pursue the puck and attack with his speed. Given with what we’re seeing with Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann finding another gear, Tanev could be another one of those players.

Tanev is the prototypical bottom-six forward that can play with a high amount of pace and energy. He never stops and is always the first one engaging on the attack to setup a forecheck and zone time. He’s currently on pace for 37 points this season, which would surpass his previous best of 35 he had in 2022-23 where he had 16 goals and 19 assists.

Brandon Tanev, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He’s a serviceable veteran winger that can provide a spark to the bottom part of the lineup. Even when he doesn’t find the score sheet, you can instantly notice his presence with his drive and work ethic. While he’s currently being used as a fourth liner, Tanev could definitely move his way onto the third line as well. There’s been a lot of talk about Ryan Reaves’ role on the Maple Leafs’ fourth line and Tanev could provide more of a boost offensively if he replaces him in the lineup.

Gourde and Tanev are also both line mates with Tye Kartye and are currently developing some great chemistry on the fourth line. At five-on-five, they have a scoring chances for percentage of 60% and a high danger chances for percentage of 58.97%. Tanev’s speed, tenacity and persistent drive is playing a factor and it’s something that could get a lot of attention when the deadline gets closer.

Who is the Better Fit?

While it would be nice to get both players, given the Maple Leafs’ cap situation, it seems likely that only one player could be acquired in a deal and Brandon Tanev seems more likely to be acquired than Gourde. Seeing how the Maple Leafs signed Chris Tanev, adding the other brother could be a great addition.

Brandon’s cap hit ($3.5 million) is definitely cheaper compared to Gourde’s for the Maple Leafs to bring in. Not only that, playing with his brother could be another selling point as that family connection could play a part. Even though his production might be average, he could be one of those energy players that rises up during the postseason and score at a critical time.

Both Gourde and Tanev are essentially perfect fits to help give a boost to the Maple Leafs’ bottom-six. Both can play multiple positions and can execute Berube’s style of play perfectly. However, it’s going to come down to contracts and Tanev has the advantage at the moment.

Either way, both would be ideal targets for the Maple Leafs.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick and Puck IQ.