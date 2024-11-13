4 Centres the Maple Leafs Should Target in Trades

Entering the 2024-25 season, the centre depth of the Toronto Maple Leafs was glaringly thin, and the absence of Auston Matthews due to an upper-body injury has exacerbated the issue. The Maple Leafs won three of four home games without Matthews in the lineup, but the team scored only one five-on-five goal during that stretch while special teams have led the charge. Since the 2018-19 campaign, the newly minted Toronto captain has led the league with 213 even-strength goals. The closest player to Matthews over that span is Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, who has 175 even-strength tallies in 18 more appearances.

John Tavares has been productive in a second-line role, compiling eight goals and 14 points through 16 games. The Maple Leafs experimented with him as the third-line pivot early in the season, and he performed well in that capacity. However, William Nylander’s stay in the middle didn’t last long again, and Max Domi has played much better as a winger than a centre during his time in the organization. Domi has been centring the top line during Matthews’ absence, but he hasn’t earned a point in 11 straight games and doesn’t have a goal in 21 regular-season outings dating back to last season.

The Maple Leafs need help down the middle, and there are several intriguing options, whether the team wants to add a middle-six option or bolster the bottom six.

Nelson Would Be a Great Fit

Brock Nelson’s $6 million cap hit and modified no-trade clause that includes a 16-team no-trade list make him a complicated player to acquire from the New York Islanders. Still, he would be an ideal forward for the Maple Leafs as a second or third-line option. Nelson has surpassed the 30-goal plateau in three straight seasons while occupying a second-line centre role. In 2024-25, he has six markers, nine points, 50 shots on target and a 54.5 faceoff winning percentage.

As a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), Nelson could be a highly sought-after player ahead of the March 7 trade deadline if the Islanders fade from the playoff picture. The team has a 6-6-4 record through 16 games. Neither side was in a rush to discuss a contract extension before the start of the season, which could increase the odds of a potential move (from ‘Brock Nelson in no rush for an Islanders contract extension,’ The New York Post, Sept. 25, 2024).

Granlund Could Provide a Middle-Six Jolt

Mikael Granlund has been productive for the offensively-challenged San Jose Sharks since joining the team in 2023-24. He topped the Sharks with 48 assists and 60 points across 69 appearances last campaign. Through 17 contests this season, he leads the club in goals (seven), assists (11), points (18), power-play points (seven), and shots on goal (57).

The 33-year-old forward carries a $5 million cap hit and doesn’t have any trade protection. His future with the Sharks is uncertain, and it would make plenty of sense for general manager (GM) Mike Grier to trade the pending UFA to a contender (from ‘Granlund Trade Deadline Decision Isn’t Cut-And-Dry,’ San Jose Hockey Now, Nov. 8, 2024). Grier has already made one move with Leafs GM Brad Treliving this season, acquiring Timothy Liljegren for a 2025 third-round pick, a 2026 sixth-round selection and fellow blueliner Matt Benning on Nov. 4. Granlund would be a great middle-six addition for Toronto.

Bjugstad Offers Under-The-Radar Upside

Nick Bjugstad could be an intriguing acquisition closer to the trade deadline. He is off to a slow start after missing the first eight games of 2024-25 because of an upper-body injury. However, he enjoyed plenty of success in 2023-24 while serving as a top-six centre between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz. The 32-year-old Bjugstad notched 22 goals and 23 assists in 76 outings last campaign, including nine tallies and 14 points in his final 15 appearances. He also has surpassed 100 hits in three straight seasons.

Nick Bjugstad, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He is back on the first line for Utah Hockey Club, possibly to showcase his abilities for other teams for a potential trade. He only has a $2.1 million cap hit, is eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer, and has no clauses to limit a move. Bjugstad is a versatile, physical centre capable of playing up and down the lineup, making him a compelling target for the Maple Leafs. He also has plenty of size, standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 209 pounds.

Gourde Would Add Depth to the Bottom Six

Yanni Gourde has been trending in the wrong direction, but a change of scenery could do him some good. He flirted with the 50-point mark for consecutive seasons before slipping to 33 points over 80 games in 2023-24. The 32-year-old pivot has four assists, 30 penalty minutes, and 25 hits in 16 contests this campaign.

Gourde is a pending UFA with a 5,166,667 million cap hit and a 23-team trade list. He could be dealt elsewhere in a cost-cutting move by the Seattle Kraken before the trade deadline. His proven playoff pedigree, including 20 goals and 42 points in 83 games and two Stanley Cup rings, will likely make him a popular trade target. Gourde is a physical player despite standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 174 pounds. He could slot in nicely on Toronto’s third line.

Adding Another Centre Should Be a Priority

The Maple Leafs will need to free up some cap space to make moves, but that’s an obstacle that hasn’t prevented moves from happening across the NHL in previous seasons. The team prioritized the back end and goaltending during the summer, and the results have been fruitful. However, the forward group needs attention leading into the postseason, and Toronto should be in the mix for depth down the middle.