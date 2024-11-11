Maple Leafs’ Special Teams Surge Fueling Climb up the Standings

In just a week, the Toronto Maple Leafs transformed from a team searching for answers to one gaining ground in the highly-competitive Atlantic Division. This recent turnaround is primarily thanks to the Maple Leafs’ special teams, which have emerged as a deciding factor in several crucial matchups.

Related: Why Are These 3 NHL Teams the Most Hated?

In back-to-back-to-back victories against division rivals, Toronto’s power play and penalty kill were game-changers, injecting confidence into the team and fans. As the season unfolds, these elements could continue to be critical in pushing the team to secure a strong position in the standings. How have they suddenly emerged to become advantages rather than problems?

The Maple Leafs Have Been Putting on a Power-Play Clinic

One of the biggest highlights of the Maple Leafs’ recent surge has been their power-play success. William Nylander’s goal against the Montreal Canadiens exemplified how dominant Toronto’s power play has become. On the play, Nylander took a drop pass from Matthew Knies and weaved through four Montreal defenders, displaying his superb puck handling and skating. Finally, he fired a clean shot past Montreal’s goaltender, Sam Montembault.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammate Timothy Liljegren during the second period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

In a moment, his play boosted the Maple Leafs’ lead and showed the skill Toronto possesses on their man-advantage units. Nylander’s goal exemplifies how Toronto’s power play can dismantle even the most structured defences.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Rielly Finding Another Gear in 2024-25

Mitch Marner’s shorthanded goal was a further example of the Maple Leafs’ special-teams success. The play underscored his playmaking vision and on-ice awareness. Marner created a two-on-one opportunity on a penalty kill, skating down the ice with David Kampf. Kampf didn’t finish the play himself. Instead, he fed the puck back to Marner, who shot it into an open net while Montembault was out of position. The goal demonstrated Marner’s ability to turn a defensive situation into an offensive threat, a skill only a few players in the league possess.

The Maple Leafs Stars Are Leading the Charge

Toronto’s success on special teams can largely be attributed to the performances of its star players. Except for Auston Matthews, who is sitting out with an injury, all the Maple Leafs stars are on impressive streaks. Marner is on an eight-game point streak with 13 points (three goals, 10 assists). He’s emerged as a pivotal playmaker on both the power play and penalty kill.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For his part, Nylander has been on fire with 11 goals in 16 games to tie him for the NHL lead in goals. His creativity with the puck makes him a constant threat, particularly in power-play situations where he can exploit defensive gaps.

Related: Maple Leafs Face Tough Roster Decisions with Dewar & Hakanpaa Returning

John Tavares has also stepped up his game, scoring three goals in the last two games. Tavares’ improved offensive production and willingness to shoot more have made him a core piece of Toronto’s attack at even strength and on the power play. His relentless pursuit of the puck and ability to capitalize on rebounds was displayed with his recent power-play goal against Montreal. There, he pounced on his own rebound to extend Toronto’s lead.

The Maple Leafs Penalty Kill Has Become a Special Teams Strength

The Maple Leafs’ penalty kill has been equally important in the team’s resurgence. In the Canadiens game, goaltender Joseph Woll was a reliable last line of defense. His ability to make saves on high-danger chances has added strength to the team’s penalty kill. Against Montreal, Woll stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced, preventing the Canadiens from capitalizing on scoring chances that could have reversed the game’s momentum. His consistent play during the early minutes of the third period, when the Canadiens were pressuring, settled the team’s defense.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Woll enabled the Maple Leafs’ penalty kill to effectively neutralize opposition power plays and help the team preserve game control. This defensive consistency has often been a weak point for Toronto in recent seasons, and the improved penalty kill is giving them a much-needed edge, especially in tight games where every opportunity counts.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Toronto’s special teams must remain a significant factor in their success. Their upcoming game against divisional rival Ottawa Senators tomorrow will provide another chance to exploit their power-play and test their penalty-kill effectiveness. With Matthews potentially returning to the lineup, Toronto’s special teams could become even more dangerous. Matthews offers a dynamic scoring option that could add another layer to both the power play and penalty kill.

Related: Canadiens Well-Represented as Weber Gets Inducted Into Hockey Hall of Fame

If the Maple Leafs can sustain this production on special teams, they’ll have a significant advantage in upcoming games. The ability to win crucial “four-point” games—where beating a divisional opponent impacts the standings for both teams—is essential to staying competitive in the Atlantic.

Toronto’s recent performances against Montreal, the Boston Bruins, and Detroit Red Wings have shown how special teams can turn the tide of a season. If they continue to capitalize on these chances, the Maple Leafs can maintain their momentum and establish themselves as a top contender in their division.