10 Thoughts on Windsor Spitfires’ First 21 Games of 2024-25

It’s hard to believe the 68-game 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season is already approaching the one-third mark. For the Windsor Spitfires, it has meant a complete shift in culture and results from a season ago.

Coming into this campaign, nobody knew what to expect from the club. Last season, after back-to-back first-seeds, they finished second last in the league. There was cautious optimism, though. While they had high picks in the 2024 OHL Draft, thanks to both the OHL Draft Lottery and trades from general manager Bill Bowler, there’s never a guarantee that the players make an immediate impact. Add in a new head coach and camp opened with many questions. However, with a 14-5-2-0 record, the team has stunned the junior hockey world. Their 21st game came on Sun., Nov. 17 on the road against the Soo Greyhounds. Here are 10 thoughts on the season so far.

Liam Greentree Deserves Invite to 2025 World Juniors

Since the start of the 2023-24 season, no Spitfires player has been more consistent and focused than forward Liam Greentree. He showed flashes of dominance in his rookie season (2022-23) and has taken control ever since. They even named him captain last season, despite just turning 18 years old.

As captain, he broke out and led the team with 36 goals and 90 points in 64 games. Not only did that help him get drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the first round in July, but now he has 10 goals and 33 points in 20 games, on pace to hit the 111-point mark. He still has room to grow, too. However, is it good enough to get an invite to Team Canada’s Selection Camp for the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championship in Ottawa in December? The simple answer should be yes.

Windsor Spitfires’ captain Liam Greentree. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Greentree has been among the league scoring leaders since almost opening night and has points in 15 of 20 games this season (although, no points in four of his last five games). While this season’s World Juniors roster will consist of mostly 2005-born players, and he’s a 2006, his overall play deserves a shot to show what he can do.

Surprisingly, Greentree didn’t get an invite to the Summer Showcase in July at the WFCU Centre where Team Canada played an intra-squad game, along with a game against Sweden. However, since that point, Greentree has done everything he can to show that he’s worthy of an invite in December.

The Kings’ prospect likely has a better shot of making the team next season. However, given what we’ve seen from him in 2024-25, an invite to the Selection Camp next month seems deserving.

Anthony Cristoforo Night-and-Day Improvement on Defence

One of the biggest issues last season was the Spitfires’ defence. When you allow the most goals against in the Canadian Hockey League (360 in 68 games), you’re doing something wrong. It was a team effort. However, one of the most important pieces they needed to improve was 18-year-old Anthony Cristoforo.

Despite 38 points in 67 games last season, he had a rough plus/minus rating of minus-43 in 2023-24 and nobody knew what to expect coming into 2024-25. The club’s first-round pick in 2022 was solid offensively but looked lost at times in his own end.

Windsor Spitfires’ defenceman Anthony Cristoforo. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

While not physical, he uses his stick and positioning to get you away from the net. Now, new head coach Greg Walters has instilled better defensive systems and more confidence in him. Add in new defensive partner Tnias Mathurin and it’s energized Cristoforo. He had something to prove and has shown it with 17 points in 20 games. He’s also tops in the league with a plus-25 rating. What’s changed from last season? He credited Walters, Mathurin, and his own learning.

“A big one was just learning from last season,” he said. “…last season felt like three seasons for me – the first part, the second part, and the end. Plus, having Mathurin, we get along so well. Since day one of camp, we’ve had this chemistry like we’ve been playing together for a long time. That, plus Walters (is a) great coach (and has) great systems. He has trust in me to still play my game but when there’s time to play defence, there’s time to play defence.”

Whether you appreciate his game or not, you can’t deny that he’s improved this season. His play has attempted to silence the critics and now we’ll see how far he goes.

Mathurin Brings Stability Spitfires’ Defence Needed

As we mentioned before, one of the biggest additions to the Spitfires’ blue line, aside from new systems, has been the 20-year-old Mathurin. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder had 17 points in 51 games for the Battalion last season. He’s a two-way player who can put up some offence but takes pride in his defensive work. It’s become a beautiful trade by Bowler.

Last season, the club had a very raw defence and Bowler tried to bring in multiple veterans to help the group develop. It became a trial-and-error situation with the final veteran, Ottawa Senators’ prospect Djibril Toure, injured late in the season. Now, Bowler went for the big fish before the season even started. Mathurin was a former Detroit Red Wings’ prospect and attended the Chicago Blackhawks camp this season. Not only is he responsible but he’s become a leader on the ice and in the room as he helps the younger guys with whatever is needed.

Related: Spitfires Acquire Overage Defenceman Tnias Mathurin from Battalion

Mathurin has been on a pairing with Cristoforo and they’ve been a huge help to each other. This is a pairing that you almost wish would have happened last season. That’s the past, though, and the club is hopeful that their chemistry and Mathurin’s leadership will continue well into the spring of 2025.

The Real Joey Costanzo has Emerged

A key question this season was how goaltender Joey Costanzo would react to last season. He was considered their goaltender of the future when they got him from the Niagara IceDogs in September 2022. It started well as the youngster had a 3.03 goals-against average (GAA) and .901 save percentage (SV%) in 40 games in 2022-23. However, last season was different.

He struggled, as did his defence, which led to a 5.09 GAA and .855 SV% through 39 games. Last summer, he worked on different areas of his game and, combined with the new systems and better defence, a much-improved Costanzo is here.

Windsor Spitfires’ goaltender Joey Costanzo. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

While he allowed four goals on 33 shots on opening night, he responded with three goals on his next 90 shots. Now, through 16 games, he has a 12-4-1 record, 2.38 GAA, and .918 SV%, which are all near the top of the league. What’s been the biggest change for him? Walters and Costanzo have said goaltending coach Stan Matwijiw has been a big factor. In early October, Costanzo also said rebound control and the team closeness have really helped.

“(Rebounds are) something I worked on this summer,” Costanzo said. “It’s a key part of goaltending; if you do that, you make the game so much easier … The overall team swagger has been so great, too. Our team energy has been there. It’s another season together with this group and we are so much closer than we were last season.”

The Spitfires desperately needed him to return to form. While they’ve got depth in 16-year-old Jake Windbiel (LaSalle Jr. B), 17-year-old Michael Newlove (Georgetown Jr. A), and 18-year-old Carter Froggett (backing up Costanzo), the kids aren’t ready for full-time duty. Costanzo had to be that guy and he’s done it with flying colours.

Carter Froggett Needs More Ice Time

When you’re playing as well as Costanzo is, it’s hard for the coaches to give ice time to anyone else. He’s played in 984 minutes, which is over 3.57 times as many as Froggett (275), and it doesn’t look like that ratio is slowing down anytime soon. Unfortunately, that’s not what Froggett needs right now.

Froggett was the Spitfires’ sixth-round pick in 2022. He played 20 games for the London Jr. Knights U18 AAA in 2022-23, then got into 25 games for the London Nationals Jr. B, while getting in two games for the Spitfires. Now, he bides his time behind Costanzo.

This season, Froggett has shown respectably so far with a 4.14 GAA and .855 SV% in five appearances. It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster but he’s had his good outings. When asked what he does to combat the space between appearances, he said it’s a mental game.

“I just try doing my role,” he said. “I talk to Joey and make sure he’s ready to go. Help the boys out with whatever they need … For goalies, it’s more mental than physical. We all know we can play it but it’s how we respond mentally.”

The Spitfires giving Costanzo significant ice is understandable given his success so far. However, if something happens and he goes down, they’re going to rely on Froggett to be their guy. It’s tough for him to be game-ready when he plays this sporadically. The kid has earned a shot to get more ice and either sink or swim. What better time to do it than now before others load up at the January trade deadline?

Ethan Belchetz Is Still a Rookie

A silver lining to finishing second last in the league last season was getting a spot in the OHL Draft Lottery and subsequently winning the first-overall pick. There was no doubt in Bowler’s mind who that would be, either.

Bowler chose 6-foot-5, 230-pound Oakville Rangers’ U16 AAA captain forward Ethan Belchetz. Not only did he win the OHL Cup’s Most Valuable Player Award but he dominated the season with 46 goals and 84 points in 34 games, 16 points in eight playoff games, and then another 11 points in seven OHL Cup games. The Spitfires were rightfully excited.

Fast forward to this season and Belchetz came as advertised with nine points in five preseason games. It looked like he was a veteran without having played a regular season game. In his first game of 2024-25, he had two assists. Just two games later, he scored his first OHL goal… and then added three more, plus two assists, before the buzzer sounded. That gave him eight points in three games, but it’s also when reality hit a bit.

Windsor Spitfires’ 2024 first overall pick Ethan Belchetz with general manager Bill Bowler. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Following the six-point outing, he had four assists in nine games leading up to the 2024 U17 World Challenge in early November in Sarnia. Teams focused on him and there were nights where he looked like a rookie. That’s the reality of the OHL and even the most talented players go through it.

Since the tournament, Belchetz had a highlight reel goal against the Battalion and another goal against the Greyhounds on the road for 14 points in 15 games. It’s tough to know how he’ll finish the season. However, we must remember that, as good as he is and as dominant as he could become, he’s still 16 years old. Patience is going to be needed from time to time.

2024 Draft Class Adjusting Better than Expected

Belchetz wasn’t the only important piece from the draft, either. Last season, Bowler made multiple moves to get more high-round picks in the hopes that any drafted players would step in right away and help the rebuild move faster. It seems to have worked.

While Belchetz has 14 points in 15 games, he’s joined by multiple players who have transitioned well, too. Their second-round picks, forward Jean-Christoph Lemieux and defenceman Carter Hicks, along with ninth-round pick forward Ethan Garden, have all made their presence known early and often.

Lemieux has seven points in 11 games and has played important minutes. Hicks scored his first goal against the Battalion, giving him three points in 12 games, and has become a minute-eater on defence. He also joined Lemieux and Belchetz in Sarnia. Garden was recruited by Bowler and that risk has paid off in spades. With impressive speed and tenacity, his four points in 19 games are only the start for him.

Last season, the club had one draft pick – first-round pick forward Jack Nesbitt – get regular minutes. Since Bowler went all-in at both the 2022 and 2023 Trade Deadlines, their next picks were in the fifth round (defenceman Adrian Manzo) and sixth round (defenceman Michael Lavigne). Both of them spent the season with the LaSalle Vipers Jr. B; Lavigne remains there this season.

That’s what makes the 2024 class’ ability to adjust to the OHL this quickly so invaluable. They’ve been an important part of the club’s turnaround and that should only get stronger. There are also more players with the Vipers including 2024 third-rounder forward Max Brocklehurst and seventh-rounder goaltender Jake Windbiel, who could both see OHL time this season (Brocklehurst has played one game). This was a savvy draft by Bowler.

Walters Should Be In Coach of the Year Discussion

Let’s be honest – when Bowler brought on Walters to be the club’s new head coach, it was controversial. Walters was fired from the Owen Sound Attack in October 2023 after a verbal altercation with a staff member. In December, the league suspended him until June 30. When the Spitfires hired him in early July, there were plenty of justified questions.

However, Walters took accountability, promised a hard-working team, and the organization wanted to put the concerns behind them. If he could teach the players how to play the game properly, while creating a successful off-ice culture, it would be a new era for the Spitfires. Well, mission accomplished.

Windsor Spitfires’ coaches Casey Torres, Greg Walters, and Kris Newbury. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

From day one, Walters has been open with everyone (including the media) about how he wanted to proceed. He’s taken these players under his wing, created systems that work, and joined assistant coaches Casey Torres and Kris Newbury in building a foundation that appears to be leading toward long-term success. It’s a process. If they win, he’s all smiles. If they lose, it’s a lesson and they right the ship. You have to respect that.

It’s early in the season but the club has gone from last in the conference to a battle for first within eight months. That’s pretty unheard of and needs to be recognized. It’s a long season and a slip of a few spots in the standings wouldn’t be unexpected. However, even if they fall to third or fourth in the conference, he has to be in the discussion for Coach of the Year. Nobody came into this season expecting this kind of a turnaround. We’re here, though, and credit should be given where it’s due.

Bowler About to Be Busy

With the team finding success, you have to start looking at trade deadline season in early December. The 2025 Trade Deadline is on Fri., Jan. 10 and Bowler has generally not been one to sit back and watch the show.

In his first season, 2019-20, he was quiet but that became a good move as COVID-19 shut everything down in March 2020. However, in 2021-22 and 2022-23, the Spitfires had similar records to this season and Bowler went for it. He didn’t do it with flare or attention but under-the-radar to everyone’s surprise. It worked in 2022 as they went to the OHL Championship, but fell flat in 2023 when the eighth-seeded Kitchener Rangers swept them in the first round. Last season, he “reshuffled the deck”, which wasn’t considered “selling”, and wound up falling well out of the playoffs.

As we come into this trade deadline season, it’s hard to imagine he sits back and watches everyone else make moves. While he did that once, he has multiple NHL prospects who may not stick around for another season or two. Several teams, both in the Eastern and Western Conferences, have already added for a long playoff push and it might be a good chance for him to join that effort.

However, does he add small pieces? Does he make the big splash and see what happens? Does he stand pat, stay the course, and let others fight it out? It’s too early to say and we’ll get into those options later this month. For now, it’s likely that Bowler’s going to be active in some capacity. This might be an opportunity that’s too good to ignore.

Spitfires Will Have Off Nights

When you’re as successful as they’ve been, it’s easy to assume that every game will be a win. However, we can’t just ignore the past. They’re coming off one of the worst seasons in the organization’s history. As great as the start has been, you’re not going to immediately cure every hiccup.

There are going to be struggles, such as two losses in three games at home in late October and a 9-3 road loss to the Sudbury Wolves in mid-November. They’ve also gotten into a bad habit of starting games poorly, whether it’s falling behind or having no energy, which the team is trying to address. They know that there are no easy nights in this league. Every team will give you their best, especially when you’re on top. It’s a huge morale booster to say they knocked off the top seed. You can have all the talent you want but, if you get out-worked, you risk losing.

Have teams gone from near the bottom to the upper echelon? Yes. The Greyhounds went from 55 points to 95 last season, while the Oshawa Generals went from 58 points to 89 in the same span. It’s going to be tough to join them and you can’t simply expect it. However, if they learn from last season and build on what they have now, it’s not impossible.

The Spitfires have a chance to create another chapter in their storied history. It’s going to be a fun ride but get ready for the occasional speedbump along the way.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter