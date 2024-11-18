Flyers’ Zavragin Is the Rookie of the Week in the KHL

Philadelphia Flyers goaltending prospect Yegor Zavragin has earned the KHL Rookie of the Week honors for the second time in his young career, following an exceptional week with SKA St. Petersburg. The 19-year-old, initially loaned to HC Sochi for the start of the season, was recalled by SKA in October due to his stellar performance. During his time with HC Sochi, Zavragin boasted a .941 save percentage and demonstrated his resilience on a defensively weak team.

Back with SKA, Zavragin continues to shine. In the past week, he faced 102 shots across three games, averaging 34 per game, and maintained an impressive 95.14% save percentage. He capped off his performances with a shutout in a 1-0 win against Sibir on Wednesday. This marked his third shutout of the season, underscoring his reliability even under heavy pressure.

Drafted by the Flyers in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft, Zavragin has quickly become a rising star in one of the world’s most competitive leagues. Now firmly positioned as SKA’s starting netminder, he has a great chance to shine in a competitive environment. With SKA’s strong roster supporting him, Zavragin is proving why he’s a key prospect in Philadelphia’s pipeline and a goaltender to watch as he continues his professional growth.