Meet The Newest Colorado Avalanche: Juuso Parssinen

The Colorado Avalanche have decided on this season’s team and are committed to making further additions as they pursue the right mix for a playoff run. Their roster adjustments continued with a trade, sending Ondrej Pavel and a third-round pick in 2027 to the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Juuso Parssinen and a seventh-round pick in 2026.

Following the recent trades of both opening-night goaltenders, Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland is now focusing on the fringes of the roster. The struggles of the Avalanche’s fourth line in recent weeks, exacerbated by the trade of Nikolai Kovalenko in the Mackenzie Blackwood deal, likely heightened the urgency to acquire a player who could assist. While the initial reaction may involve some sticker shock, given that a third-round pick is a valuable asset—even if it’s for 2027—it’s important to note that Parssinen has been facing challenges this season with the Predators.

Who Is Jusso Parssinen?

Parssinen made his NHL debut two years ago at 21 and played 45 games for the Predators, accumulating 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) during that time. After being selected in the seventh round of the 2019 Draft, he appeared to be a significant find for Nashville. However, he struggled last season, participating in only 44 games and finishing with 12 points (eight goals, four assists). His lack of progress has been puzzling, but it could present an opportunity for Colorado. At 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, he is a strong skater who fits the Avalanche’s identity, playing with speed and purpose.

Juuso Pärssinen, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After being drafted, Parssinen scored 21 points in 20 games in the U20 Liiga before moving to the top Finnish men’s league, the Liiga. Throughout three seasons in the Liiga, he scored 86 points in 127 games. This culminated in last season when he played 10 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) and scored nine points before jumping to the NHL.

Parssinen is a dependable player in his own zone and has significantly improved his offensive skills. While he may not be suited for a top-six forward role, he is a strong candidate for a bottom-six position. He could develop into a solid middle-six option for the Avalanche.

Why Would the Avalanche Make This Trade?

Despite Parssinen’s impressive size, physicality isn’t a consistent aspect of his game; it only appears sporadically. He is more of a naturally skilled player rather than a typical north-south grinder who aggressively forechecks and dumps pucks deep. However, with Kovalenko no longer on the roster, Colorado could benefit from adding more skill to their bottom forward lines. His size would be a valuable addition, and the coaching staff hopes to help him utilize it more effectively.

Additionally, in his rookie season, Parssinen had a faceoff win percentage of 50.2%, a significant area where the Avalanche have struggled. This suggests he could be another option for the team to consider at center. He excels at staying out of the penalty box, which would be a welcome change after watching Givani Smith take four penalties in seven games since joining the Avalanche.

With his offensive skills, he has the potential to be an exciting addition to the bottom six. His speed and skill would make him a natural fit, but the Avalanche need him to engage more consistently if this deal will be beneficial in the long run. The player’s age is also an essential factor to consider. He will only be 24 when his contract expires next summer, which means the Avalanche will have three more years of team control after this season.

Colorado has recently invested significantly in bottom-six players, with Logan O’Connor and Miles Wood receiving matching six-year contracts worth $2.5 million per season. Therefore, it would be a considerable advantage if the Avalanche could acquire a player they believe can enhance that group without incurring a similar expense.

Considering what we’ve seen from Ivan Ivan this season and, to a lesser extent, Nikita Prishchepov, the Avalanche have a promising group of young forwards in the bottom six who can provide cost-effective contributions in the coming years. If Parssinen can also help address their need for a depth center, it would be an even more significant victory for Colorado.

How Does Parssinen Fit Into the Avalanche Lineup?

I would immediately replace Smith with Parssinen. Smith has been a penalty liability, and his physicality has proven ineffective. He looks out of place on this Avalanche roster. While some argue that a team needs a player like Smith, his performance in Denver has been disappointing. Parssinen, on the other hand, would align better with Colorado’s identity. If he can round out his game, it would help address weaknesses in the team’s forward group. Additionally, Jonathan Drouin is nearing a return to the lineup. This could transform Colorado’s fourth line from having Smith, Ivan, and Jere Innala to one in which Drouin pushes players like Joel Kiviranta down the lineup, allowing Parssinen to be included.

The group suddenly appears much more competitive than in the past few weeks. Parssinen possesses the skill that could allow him to play higher up in the lineup, providing the Avalanche with injury insurance and preventing them from relying on less skilled forwards in roles they are not suited for. Parssinen effectively takes over the role Kovalenko once held in the organization. However, he is a few years younger and has had a notably poor season. This raises a significant concern as Colorado hopes Parssinen’s struggles this season are primarily due to the Predators’ overall poor performance rather than a reflection of his actual ability in the NHL. If they are mistaken, trading away a third-round pick might limit their options for future moves, as it would mean losing an essential asset for drafting or other transactions.

Parssinen has a good chance of still being with the Avalanche when the Predators make their draft pick. This adds a significant twist that differentiates this situation from a standard rental deal. Colorado will have years of control over a player who could integrate well with the team if everything works out. Additionally, as a native of Finland, Parssinen aligns with the Avalanche’s evolving identity as one of the most welcoming NHL teams for Finnish players. It’s an addition that helps solidify the bottom six, with plenty of time to switch players in and out of the lineup to see who meshes well with each other before the trade deadline to address any other further needs the roster might have.