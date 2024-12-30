Hurricanes’ Jack Roslovic on Pace for Career Season

After having nine goals and 31 points in 59 games between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Rangers in 2023-24, some questioned why the Carolina Hurricanes 27-year-old Columbus, Ohio native Jack Roslovic.

Roslovic’s best run came in 2021-22 and 2022-23 when he finished with 45 and 44 points, respectively. He also had a career-high in goals (22) in 2021-22 and assists (33) in 2022-23. While last season wasn’t the best for him, his seven-year career has had some high points. Between stints with the Winnipeg Jets, Blue Jackets, and Rangers, Roslovic has been known for his speed and having stretches of why he was selected 25th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

In Round Two of the 2024 Stanley Playoffs between the Hurricanes and Rangers, Roslovic’s speed and his style of play stood out, as he put up three assists in the game-six loss that saw the Hurricanes being eliminated by the Rangers.

The Hurricanes signed him to a one-year, $2.8 million deal in the offseason other than for his speed and that he was a right-shot center. But general manager Don Waddell stated at his end-of-season press conference that he was looking for a player to fill that role. However, since he joined the Hurricanes, he has been mainly slotted in on the wing, which has been a help the team didn’t know they needed.

Things Coming Up “Rosey” for Hurricanes

It was a surprise that Roslovic fit in so well with the Hurricanes so quickly. Coming out of training camp, he was slotted into the top six – many expected him to land in the bottom six – playing on the top line with Sebastian Aho and a rotation of either Andrei Svechnikov or Seth Jarvis. He has also played on the second and fourth lines because head coach Rod Brind’Amour likes to have versatile players who can play anywhere in the lineup. However, Roslovic has been a mainstay on the first line for much of the season, and he’s flourishing.

Related: Hurricanes’ Jack Roslovic Addresses Team’s Need for Speed

In 36 games, he has 16 goals to lead the team and 24 points. He is only six goals away from tying his career high set in 2021-22 and seven from setting a new personal best. He is also 22 points away from tying and 22 away from breaking his current career-high 45 points that he set in the same season. He is on pace to shatter them both.

Jack Roslovic of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates a goal (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Roslovic is on pace for 36 goals and 55 points this season – a .67 points-per-game pace and a .44 goals-per-game run. While that might not be sustainable for the rest of the season, he could have a career year.

Related: Hurricanes Split Season Series with 5-2 Win Over Devils

So far, it looks like signing Roslovic has been mutually beneficial. He has been able to extend his career and the team has gained a solid piece for this season. While there have been no reports of an extension, the Hurricanes should think about signing him long-term. If he manages to set new career highs, there is no reason the organization shouldn’t sign him to a two or three-year deal, especially since he provides the added scoring the Hurricanes need.

Keep an Eye on Roslovic

Many thought Roslovic would be a depth scorer when the team signed him. Yet he and the team have complemented each other well and now we are watching a magical season for the Ohio native. Keep an eye on him as he continues to make a good season great for himself.