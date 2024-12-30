Ottawa Senators’ 2025 New Year’s Resolutions

The year 2024 is coming to an end, and for the Ottawa Senators, it has been one of the most positive years in a long time. After missing the playoffs for seven straight seasons, this is the first December since 2017 that the team has found themselves in a playoff spot. With that being said, as we always do ourselves, here are some New Year’s resolutions for the Senators, and hopefully, unlike most of us, they stick to them.

Solidify the Backup Goaltender Position

Anton Forsberg has been around the team for a few years now, and his outstanding 2021-22 season can’t be forgotten. He posted a .917 save percentage (SV%) in 46 appearances. Since then, Forsberg has struggled to produce strong numbers. Last season, in 30 games, he posted a .890 SV%, and so far this season, he has a lower number at .889.

It is no secret that the goaltending has been a carousel since the departure of Craig Anderson, and Linus Ullmark is set to be the future of the crease, but the backup position has a fair amount of question marks.

The internal options outside of Forsberg, who has been injured a fair amount this season so far, are Mads Sogaard and Leevi Merilainen.

Sogaard has struggled at the NHL level, with very few quality games in his short list of games, and has seemingly been passed on the depth chart by Merilainen. While he stands at 6-foot-9, he plays small in his net and struggles with rebounds. There is certainly a path to an NHL career for Sogaard, but things are looking bleak as of now.

Leevi Merilainen, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

As for Merilainen, he was an outstanding rookie in the Finnish Liiga, setting a record for SV% and shutouts by a rookie, and since joining the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League (AHL), he has been playing well. Merilainen has made three appearances in the NHL this season, with two being wins against the Minnesota Wild and the Vancouver Canucks. His only recorded loss this season was against the Edmonton Oilers, where he entered the game cold for the second period after Ullmark left with an injury.

Now, those are the internal options. There is certainly a chance that Senators general manager Steve Staios will look to other teams for a backup goaltender. While there have been a number of goalies traded so far this season, there are always some available for the right price. Some reports say that the San Jose Sharks could move Alexander Georgiev after acquiring him from the Colorado Avalanche, which could be an option for the Senators.

Either way, internal or external, the backup position needs to be figured out.

Add A Big Name to the Roster

I know, I know. Been there, done that.

Jakob Chychrun and Alex DeBrincat were already acquired, it didn’t work and set the team back.

This time would be different. Pierre Dorion, who made some great trades throughout his tenure, also made some not-great trades and overpaid for some players. Staios has done very well in the trade game so far as the general manager, and in this instance, it would likely be a rental. There are lots of players available in most positions. If they opt to go for a winger to solidify the top six, players like Brandon Saad, Chris Kreider, Brock Nelson, and plenty of others could be acquired. On defense, specifically the right side, there are fewer options, but still some. Rasmus Andersson, Connor Murphy, Ryan Pulock, or others could be traded.

Whichever way you look at it, the Senators have earned an addition to the team from Staios.

If they remain in the playoff picture, add to the team, and reward them. If they fall out of the wildcard race, make a big move to help them out.

Just Make The Playoffs

A strong backup, a big player add, and continued success are three things that could add together to make for a successful season. The term “playoffs or bust” gets thrown around a lot, especially whenever Brady Tkachuk’s name shows up in rumors, but that isn’t necessarily the case. A step forward is just as important, and they have done that so far.

With that being said, playoffs sure would be nice for this team who has been through so much over the past seven seasons. How is that for a New Year’s resolution? It is all about change, right? If the Senators make the playoffs this season, they have a strong core of players that could thrive in the playoffs, but as it stands right now, they certainly need some upgrades if they want to be competitive.