NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Rangers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, injuries to Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes are not considered serious. Meanwhile, any rumors linking John Gibson to the Edmonton Oilers should be taken with a “grain of salt,” says one Edmonton-based scribe. What is the latest on Brandon Saad? Finally, the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers continue to search for trades and are scouting each other. Could there be a deal in the making between these two clubs?

Pettersson and Hughes Injuries Not Serious

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported during his Saturday Headlines segment that the injuries that kept both Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes out of the lineup on Saturday are not considered serious. This is big news for the Canucks, especially considering the drama that currently surrounds the team.

Friedman said, “…I don’t want to give you an exact timeline because I’m not sure. But hopefully, that is some good news for the fans.”

Oilers Unlikely to Go After Gibson

Following Allan Mitchell’s comments in The Athletic that he didn’t see John Gibson as a fit for the Oilers, the Edmonton Journal’s Kurt Leavins also says he doesn’t get the connection. In his Sunday 9 Things article, Leavins wrote:

“Meanwhile, I take the John Gibson rumors with a grain of salt. At this point in his career, I am not at all sure if Gibson is an upgrade on either Skinner or Cal Pickard (will start versus the Ducks today). Especially considering his $6.4m cap hit.” source – ‘How this version of the Edmonton Oilers fare when push comes to shove: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 12/29-2024

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s hard to imagine the Oilers paying whatever the price would be to get the Ducks to retain 50% of Gibson’s salary for this season and the next two (he’s still under contract). The goaltending for the Oilers has improved this season, and Gibson, despite his more experienced resume, is not a huge upgrade.

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic wrote:

“Bowman might feel a low-cost addition (Jonathan Quick of the New York Rangers) would be appropriate, and the team could run three goaltenders into the final stages of the season and playoffs. The asset and cap expense for Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson would seem to be a bridge too far.” source – ‘Projecting the Edmonton Oilers’ trade deadline plans and possible targets’ – Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 12/27/2024

Could the Rangers and Sabres Make a Trade?

Friedman also noted during the Headlines report that two teams he’s keeping an eye on are the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres. The situation in New York has been well documented as the Rangers continue to fall down the standings. They’re looking to shake things up, and it might only be a matter of time before a big move comes. Meanwhile, the Sabres are losing more, despite the team aching to turn a corner.

Friedman said these two teams have been scouting each other. “Red Wings and Sabres continue to scout each other. I do believe those two teams looked at something there before the break. We’ll see if that continues”

He also noted that Brandon Saad is a player to watch as the Blues continue to try to trade the veteran. Friedman did not specify whether the Rangers or Sabres had talks with the Blues. He did mention Saad in the same breath, so it will be interesting to see if either team’s name surfaces on that front.