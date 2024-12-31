3 Devils Players Who Need to Step Up in the New Year

The New Jersey Devils have played well so far this season. Despite that, there are a few players who could step up. These three players should set their New Year’s resolutions for a stronger performance in 2025.

The Returning Name: Tomas Tatar

Tomas Tatar, a Devil from 2021-2023, returned to the team during the offseason. He was a Colorado Avalanche at the beginning of last season and played 27 games with nine points (one goal and eight assists). In December 2023, he was traded to the Seattle Kraken for a fifth-round draft pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He played 43 games with Seattle, earning 15 points (eight goals and seven assists) before becoming an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the end of the campaign. Tatar signed a one-year contract at $1.8 million with the Devils on July 2, 2024.

Tomas Tatar, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Tatar has not been performing nearly as well as he should be this season. In 35 games, he has nine points (three goals and six assists). His last point came more than a month ago – an assist on Timo Meier’s goal on Nov. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings. He is now playing on the fourth line, and for good reason. His linemates, Curtis Lazar and Nathan Bastian, have also struggled offensively; Lazar has two points, and Bastian has five. However, the difference is that Tatar has played more games – Lazar has only played 14 and Bastian in 21, both due to injury. Tatar has no excuse.

Tatar must step up in 2025. If he continues this level of play, there is a good chance he will find himself without a contract at the end of the season.

The Backup Goalie: Jake Allen

Jake Allen has been between the posts for 12 games this season with seven losses, including one in overtime to the New York Islanders on Oct. 25. His save percentage (SV%) sits at .900, the same as last season with the Devils in 13 games.

Related: North Carolina Governor Calls Out Devils: Too Good for Such Dirty Play

There is a reason Jacob Markstrom is the team’s starting goalie. In 27 starts, he has 19 wins and a .914 SV%. This might not seem like a big difference, but it’s clear who the Devils think will win them games. This is the final year of Allen’s two-year contract at $3.85 million average annual value (AAV). If he doesn’t step up soon, it’s likely he won’t be re-signed and will become a UFA like Tatar.

Second Pairing Defenseman: Jonas Siegenthaler

Jonas Siegenthaler is in the second year of a five-year deal worth $3.4 million AAV, and he is not living up to his contract. Last season, he played 57 games, scoring nine points (one goal and eight assists). This season, he has eight points in 37 games (one goal and seven assists). He is close to reaching his totals from last season, which is good. However, he is a second-pairing defenseman being outplayed by a third-pairing blueliner.

Luke Hughes has 17 points with three goals and 14 assists. Although points do not necessarily make a good defenseman, if Siegenthaler doesn’t step up, there’s a good chance Hughes will take his place on the second pairing. Siegenthaler is currently 27, while Hughes is 21. Since Hughes is a good six years younger, he would benefit more from playing on the second line and his development could improve heavily with more ice time. Siegenthaler needs to step up if he wants to keep his spot until the line-up.

Devils Must Keep Momentum Up

The Devils have had a very strong start to the 2024-25 season. As the NHL heads into 2025, if Siegenthaler, Allen, and Tatar can have a better second half of the campaign, the Devils will be unstoppable.