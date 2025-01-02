Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Blue Jackets – 1/2/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Joe Veleno — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren — J.T. Compher — Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen — Marco Kasper — Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Tyler Motte, Albert Johansson

Injured: None

Status report

The Red Wings will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk — Adam Fantilli — Zach Aston-Reese

Kent Johnson — Cole Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson

Jack Johnson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets are expected dress the same lineup from a 4-3 shootout win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, meaning 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a fifth straight game. … Labanc, a forward, has been a healthy scratch for all five.

