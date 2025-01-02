Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Blue Jackets – 1/2/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (15-18-4) at BLUE JACKETS (16-16-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Joe Veleno — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren — J.T. Compher — Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen — Marco Kasper — Christian Fischer
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Tyler Motte, Albert Johansson
Injured: None
Status report
The Red Wings will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk — Adam Fantilli — Zach Aston-Reese
Kent Johnson — Cole Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jack Johnson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets are expected dress the same lineup from a 4-3 shootout win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, meaning 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a fifth straight game. … Labanc, a forward, has been a healthy scratch for all five.
