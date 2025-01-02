Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Stars – 1/2/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (19-15-2) at STARS (22-13-1)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig
Adam Gaudette — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Nick Cousins — Josh Norris — Claude Giroux
Cole Reinhardt — Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven — Artem Zub
Leevi Merilainen
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Barnard-Docker, Nikolas Matinpalo, Mads Sogaard
Injured: Michael Amadio (head), David Perron (upper body), Linus Ullmark (back)
Status report
Zub, a defenseman, was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and is expected to play after missing more than five weeks due to a fractured foot sustained on Nov. 23. … Forsberg will dress as the backup after missing the past seven games with an undisclosed injury.
Latest for THW:
- Ottawa Senators’ 2025 New Year’s Resolutions
- One Burning Question for Every NHL Team in 2025
- Senators Capitalize on Wild Mistakes Take 3-1 Win
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz –Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Logan Stankoven
Colin Blackwell — Sam Steel — Arttu Hyry
Miro Heiskanen — Thomas Harley
Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell
Mathew Dumba — Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)
Status report
Hyry was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will make his NHL debut. … Justin Hryckowian, a forward, was reassigned to Texas on Wednesday.
Latest for THW:
- 4 Lessons From The NHL’s Top 5 Defenses
- Stars Bring In New Year With 4-2 Win Over Sabres
- Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Stars – 12/31/24