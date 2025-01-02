Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Stars – 1/2/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (19-15-2) at STARS (22-13-1)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig

Adam Gaudette — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson

Nick Cousins — Josh Norris — Claude Giroux

Cole Reinhardt — Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven — Artem Zub

Leevi Merilainen

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Barnard-Docker, Nikolas Matinpalo, Mads Sogaard

Injured: Michael Amadio (head), David Perron (upper body), Linus Ullmark (back)

Status report

Zub, a defenseman, was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and is expected to play after missing more than five weeks due to a fractured foot sustained on Nov. 23. … Forsberg will dress as the backup after missing the past seven games with an undisclosed injury.

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz –Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Logan Stankoven

Colin Blackwell — Sam Steel — Arttu Hyry

Miro Heiskanen — Thomas Harley

Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell

Mathew Dumba — Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)

Status report

Hyry was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will make his NHL debut. … Justin Hryckowian, a forward, was reassigned to Texas on Wednesday.

