Stars Bring In New Year With 4-2 Win Over Sabres

The Dallas Stars (21-13-1) turned the page on 2024 on home ice with a 4-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, entering 2025 on a four-game point streak. Jason Robertson had a goal and three points, while Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, and Esa Lindell scored the other three goals for Dallas. Casey DeSmith made 21 saves.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had a brilliant night between the pipes and finished the game with 29 saves. Jason Zucker and Beck Malenstyn scored the Sabres’ only two goals.

Game Recap

The Stars outshot the Sabres 12-8 in the first period, and Luukkonen had to make several high-quality saves, keeping the score 0-0 after the first 20 minutes.

Roope Hintz finally broke the tie at 9:49 of the second period on a wrist shot from the slot, beating Luukkonen over the blocker. It took only 31 seconds for Zucker to shoot a rebound behind DeSmith to tie the game 1-1.

Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Robertson scored his ninth of the season at 2:35 of the third, after the Sabres turned the puck over, snapping the puck past Luukkonen for the 2-1 lead. Again, the Sabres tied the game a quick two minutes later when Sam Lafferty shot the puck off of DeSmith’s skate, which deflected off of Malenstyn, and then in the back of the net.

Johnston scored the game-winning goal at 11:32, deflecting a shot from the boards from Thomas Harley. Lindell sealed the victory with an empty net goal at 18:23, giving Dallas the 4-2 win.

Robertson now has two goals and five points in the last two games, while Johnston has three goals and five points in his last three games. Tuesday night was the 200th career game for Johnston.

Buffalo’s next game is in Colorado on Thursday, while Dallas hosts the Ottawa Senators on the same night.