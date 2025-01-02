Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Islanders – 1/2/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies — David Kampf — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Phillippe Myers

Jake McCabe– Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Marshall Rifai, Conor Timmins

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Auston Matthews (upper body), Pontus Holmberg (illness)

Status report

The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Matthews made the trip but will miss his sixth straight game; the center was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, retroactive to Dec. 20. … Ekman-Larsson will play after he missed a 3-1 win against the Islanders on Tuesday because of an illness. … Holmberg, a forward, will miss his second straight game.

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Anthony Duclair

Pierre Engvall — Kyle MacLean — Hudson Fasching

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Simon Holmstrom (upper body)

Status report

Holmstrom is day to day; the forward will miss his second consecutive games after being injured during the third period of a 3-2 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

