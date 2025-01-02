Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Islanders – 1/2/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (23-13-2) at ISLANDERS (14-17-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies — David Kampf — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Phillippe Myers
Jake McCabe– Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Marshall Rifai, Conor Timmins
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Auston Matthews (upper body), Pontus Holmberg (illness)
Status report
The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Matthews made the trip but will miss his sixth straight game; the center was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, retroactive to Dec. 20. … Ekman-Larsson will play after he missed a 3-1 win against the Islanders on Tuesday because of an illness. … Holmberg, a forward, will miss his second straight game.
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Anthony Duclair
Pierre Engvall — Kyle MacLean — Hudson Fasching
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Simon Holmstrom (upper body)
Status report
Holmstrom is day to day; the forward will miss his second consecutive games after being injured during the third period of a 3-2 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.
