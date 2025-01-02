Senators’ Zub Returns, Merilainen Starts Over Forsberg vs. Stars

The Ottawa Senators are set to face off against the Dallas Stars today (Jan. 2), and there have been a few roster updates.

After missing the past 16 games with a broken foot, defenseman Artem Zub is set to return to the lineup and will play alongside Tyler Kleven on the third pair.

Zub, a strong defensive presence, has been limited to just 11 games so far this season after suffering a concussion earlier in the year, followed by a broken foot just eight games later. Zub has two assists on the season, along with 16 hits and 19 blocks. With the team, and defensive group, playing well over the past month, Zub’s return should allow the Senators to help maintain their great pace.

Artem Zub, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Coming out of the lineup will be defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker. While many will argue that it should be Travis Hamonic coming out, both players could benefit from some breaks. With the Senators being in a back-to-back situation, there is a chance that Hamonic comes out after tonight, and Bernard-Docker will take his place against the St. Louis Blues tomorrow (Jan. 3).

Speaking of the back-to-back games, with Anton Forsberg’s return to the lineup, he will serve as the backup to Leevi Merilainen, which was a surprising call by head coach Travis Green but well-deserved by Merilainen.

Through 11 appearances this season, Forsberg has just four wins, and a .889 save percentage (SV%). After a disappointing and frustrating 2023-24 campaign, where Forsberg posted a .890 SV% across 30 games, there is some merit behind some doubt in his performances. Merilainen, who is set to make his fifth career start, has won both of his starts this season, and his only loss was when he came in cold after Linus Ullmark left in the first intermission against the Edmonton Oilers.

Merilainen has a .911 SV% in his two starts this season, with wins coming against the Vancouver Canucks and the Senators’ most recent game, the Minnesota Wild. With strong goaltending being the biggest factor in the Senators’ dominant month of December, if Merilainen continues this level of play, there is a strong chance he could take over the backup role from Forsberg when Ullmark returns.

Forsberg is more than likely going to get the crease for the next game against the Blues, but it is a strong statement by Green to give Merilainen the start against the Stars, who are certainly the more challenging opponents.