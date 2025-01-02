Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Tanev, Woll & Power Play Issues

The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ 2024 season has been a blend of adversity, resilience, and moments of success. Recent performances against teams like the New York Islanders earlier this week underscore the team’s evolution into a more balanced and determined contender. From standout contributions by secondary players to ongoing challenges on special teams, the Maple Leafs’ journey offers much to unpack.

From a look back over the recent past, here’s how the Maple Leafs have engaged this rollercoaster season.

Item One: The Maple Leafs Are Road Warriors, Home Strugglers

A striking reversal has recently defined the Maple Leafs’ play—their current struggles at home contrast with the team’s success on the road. Despite a three-game losing streak at Scotiabank Arena before the Islanders win this week, the team also strung together needed road wins. After the Islanders game, radio analysts Jim Ralph and Anthony Stewart pointed to this road resilience as a sign of the team’s ability to rise to challenges.

However, consistency remains elusive. Can the Maple Leafs translate their road success into dominant home performance? The answer might define their season with division rivals lining up on the horizon.

Item Two: The Maple Leafs Secondary Scoring Needs to Be a Game-Changer

Depth has been a recurring theme for the Maple Leafs, particularly with key players like Auston Matthews missing time. Contributions from secondary players like David Kämpf, Steven Lorentz, and Nicholas Robertson have sometimes filled the void left by top-line stars. These players have stepped up in critical moments, as seen in Lorentz’s game-winning goal against the Islanders.

Secondary scoring is like finding hidden gems for a team constructed like the Maple Leafs. When the primary scorers are neutralized, others must step up. The Maple Leafs need more consistent depth scoring to complement their top lines. The fourth line delivered against the Islanders, while the third line has shown potential with increased contributions. If players like Robertson, Max Domi, and Bobby McMann can find their rhythm, they could become the X-factor that propels the team to sustained success throughout the season and into the playoffs.

Item Three: Joseph Woll Must Become a Maple Leafs Cornerstone

Goalie Joseph Woll continues to be a cornerstone of the Maple Leafs’ defence. His recent heroics, including clutch saves to secure victories, have solidified his place as a reliable netminder. Concerns over his health following a recent game underscored the team’s reliance on him during a gruelling schedule. With Anthony Stolarz still injured, the Maple Leafs may face tough decisions about managing Woll’s workload.

Woll has shown he can be good—very good, in fact. Yet, consistency remains the key. While injuries have disrupted his rhythm, maintaining top-tier performance every game is the more significant challenge. Can he become more like Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck, who is a model of reliability? Hellebuyck is consistently unshakable, delivering elite goaltending night after night. For Woll, the question is whether he can reach that level of dependable excellence. If he can, the team could be a force to reckon with, especially when Stolarz returns to provide additional support in net.

Item Four: The Maple Leafs Power Play Puzzle and Simplicity

The Maple Leafs’ power play has faced challenges this season, becoming too predictable due to the lack of creativity or a reliable point shot. Earlier in the season, their success stemmed from a simple, effective strategy: create chaos by firing pucks on net and capitalizing on rebounds. John Tavares exemplified this approach, scoring nearly 20 goals by disrupting the front of the net and converting loose pucks. This chaotic, opportunistic style made the power play dangerous and challenging to defend.

However, the power play has since lost its edge, focusing more on precision and less on messy, high-pressure moments that generate goals. To regain their effectiveness, the Maple Leafs must return to basics—shoot more, create traffic, and embrace unpredictability. Players like Conor Timmins, who isn’t afraid to fire the puck and create opportunities, embody the mentality the team needs. By prioritizing volume and grit over perfection, the Maple Leafs can reignite their power play and keep opponents on the back foot.

The Bottom Line: The Maple Leafs Are a Team Poised to Grow

The 2024 Maple Leafs are a study of hanging in there. Injuries, lineup changes, and inconsistent performances have tested their mettle, but they’ve become more cohesive. Depth scoring, strong defensive play, and an evolving team-first mentality have set the foundation for success.

Staying healthy and addressing lingering issues will be critical. Matthews nears a return, and the young players continue to develop. In many ways, the Maple Leafs seem better equipped to tackle the challenges ahead than they have in the past few seasons.

Could this be the season they finally make a deep playoff run? Only time will tell, but this version of the Maple Leafs shows signs of a team learning to win when it matters most.