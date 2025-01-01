This Maple Leafs Team Isn’t Like Last Season’s

The idea that the Toronto Maple Leafs lack grit has been a recurring critique for several seasons. However, their 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on New Year’s Eve tells a different story. This game wasn’t flashy and didn’t come without its challenges, but it was a testament to this team’s resolve. The team was desperately short-handed, with key players suffering injury or illness. Yet, they pulled off a key win.

The point is that this team isn’t the same Maple Leafs team that falters when the going gets tough. They’re grittier, calmer in close games, and ready to prove they belong among the NHL’s elite.

For those doubting the Maple Leafs’ mettle, here are three moments from this gritty performance that should make anyone who continues to be skeptical think again.

Moment 1: Joseph Woll’s Tough-Mindedness in Net

If grit is defined by the ability to bounce back from adversity, Joseph Woll’s performance exemplifies it. Heading into this game, Woll had struggled. He had conceded an average of 3.4 goals per game over his previous five starts. Yet, against the Islanders, he delivered his best outing in weeks. He allowed just one goal and made a series of critical saves.

The game included a heart-stopping moment when Woll appeared injured after a sprawling save and struggled to get back on his feet. For a team already dealing with depth issues in the crease, losing Woll could have been disastrous. Instead, he not only stayed in the game but seemed to sharpen his focus, making acrobatic saves that kept the Islanders from gaining momentum.

This kind of performance under pressure, especially when health concerns arise, shows a level of determination that has been questioned in previous Maple Leafs teams. Woll’s grit helped set the tone for the team’s defensive effort.

Moment 2: The Maple Leafs Secondary Scoring Stepped Up

The Maple Leafs have often been criticized for relying too heavily on their top stars, but this game saw unlikely heroes step up when it mattered most. David Kämpf opened the scoring, and Steven Lorentz — a player not known for lighting the lamp — put home the game-winner just 16 seconds after the Islanders had tied the score 1-1.

David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

These contributions were crucial in a game where Toronto’s big names were tightly checked. The ability to lean on depth players in critical moments speaks to a team’s resilience and adaptability. It’s the kind of grit that playoff contenders need, and it’s a sign this season’s Maple Leafs might, in fact, have more layers than past iterations.

Moment 3: The Maple Leafs Stayed Focused Despite Early Stumbles

The game wasn’t without its hiccups. Both teams had goals disallowed in quick succession. First, William Nylander’s turnover nearly cost the team. However, a successful offside challenge saved their bacon. Moments later, Matthew Knies’ goal was called back due to Nylander’s reluctance to leave the crease after he was pushed there by an Islanders’ defender.

These moments might have derailed the team in previous seasons, leading to frustration and sloppy play. Instead, the Maple Leafs regrouped, tightened up defensively, and finally regained control of the game. Staying composed under pressure and returning from setbacks is another hallmark of a grittier team. This team seems to do it regularly.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As the Maple Leafs enter 2025, they sit atop the Atlantic Division. That said, the road ahead is far from easy. A grueling stretch of three games in four nights kicks off with a rematch against the Islanders, followed by clashes with the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers. With Auston Matthews still out with his injury and key players battling illness, the team’s depth and strength will continue to be tested.

This season’s Maple Leafs show signs of learning from past shortcomings. The grit they demonstrated against the Islanders wasn’t just a one-off; it’s part of a larger narrative of a team led by a coach determined to redefine his charges. This game should be an example to Maple Leafs fans that this is not the team they witnessed last season.

Perhaps there are doubts about whether Toronto has what it takes to compete with the league’s toughest teams during the postseason. And maybe these doubts will prove right again in the playoffs this spring. Still, the Maple Leafs are not just skilled this season; they’re also gritty, and that combination could make them more dangerous come playoff time.