Projected Lineups for Kings vs Devils – 1/1/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the New Jersey Devils tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (24-13-3) at KINGS (21-10-5)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSGSN, NHLN, SN

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer

Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid, Justin Dowling

Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Allen is expected to start after Markstrom made 23 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere

Andre Lee — Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Arthur Kaliyev,

Injured: Trevor Moore (upper body), Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle)

Status report

Lewis, a forward, practiced in a noncontact jersey on Tuesday, but will not play. He has been out since Nov. 30.

