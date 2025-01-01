Projected Lineups for Kings vs Devils – 1/1/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the New Jersey Devils tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (24-13-3) at KINGS (21-10-5)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSGSN, NHLN, SN
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid, Justin Dowling
Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Allen is expected to start after Markstrom made 23 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Andre Lee — Samuel Helenius
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Arthur Kaliyev,
Injured: Trevor Moore (upper body), Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle)
Status report
Lewis, a forward, practiced in a noncontact jersey on Tuesday, but will not play. He has been out since Nov. 30.
