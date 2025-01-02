NHL Rumors: Islanders, Blackhawks, Canucks, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are a couple of forwards from the New York Islanders generating trade interest. Will the Islanders sell? Meanwhile, are the Chicago Blackhawks going to be looking for a better linemate for Connor Bedard this summer? A former teammate of both Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller revealed that he warned Miller about the way the forward was treating Pettersson. The drama that resulted was inevitable. Finally, Auston Matthews revealed that he’s not sure he’s going to be able to recover from his injury this season fully. What does that mean for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Palmieri and Nelson Attractive Trade Options for Teams

David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period confirmed an earlier report from RG that teams have been calling about New York Islanders pending free agents Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson. Despite their $5 million (Palmieri) and $6 million (Nelson) cap hits, Pagnotta figures both could fetch first-round picks.

Pagnotta explained:

“This is a good opportunity for the Islanders to pivot a little bit on the season, collect some substantial assets, get some young prospects back in the cupboard, fill that up a little bit, and be aggressive in the summer come free agency.”

Blackhawks to Find Bedard a Solid Linemate

According to Scott Powers of The Athletic, expect the Chicago Blackhawks to chase a superstar linemate for Connor Bedard. Powers mentions Mitch Marner or Mikko Rantanen, even though it’s not a guarantee that either becomes available.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images)

Powers writes:

“It will all likely depend on who is available, but if someone like Mitch Marner or Mikko Rantanen hits the open market, you would think Davidson will be all in on trying to sign a premier free agent. It’s been apparent for two seasons now that Connor Bedard doesn’t have an ideal linemate to play with. Taylor Hall and Tyler Bertuzzi make more sense than the other combinations, but that line hasn’t exactly been clicking.” source – ‘What Blackhawks fans can look forward to in 2025: Linemate for Connor Bedard? Top-3 pick?’ – Scott Powers – The Athletic – 01/02/2025

Bedard is frustrated in Chicago, and before the club risks him growing too tired of losing, he expresses an interest in exploring options; the team wants to find him a sidekick that will see their respective production skyrocket.

Former-Canuck Says Miller Was Warned About Pettersson Treatment

Former Vancouver Canuck forward Brad Richardson was a guest on the Missin’ Curfew podcast and revealed that he’d had conversations with J.T. Miller about how he was pushing Elias Pettersson. Richardson said he could see the Pettersson was not responding to the tough love Miller was dishing out and warned Miller he would lose Pettersson if he kept pushing.

“I love J.T. He’s a f—ing animal. But I even told him, ‘You’re too hard on the kid.’” He added that something has to give in Vancouver, and other reports are now surfacing, including one from Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star, who said that the team might take trade calls on Miller.

“It’s sounding like the Vancouver Canucks are leaning toward a major roster change as it becomes clearer to management that the current roster — specifically feuding stars J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson — cannot co-exist. Don’t be surprised if we start hearing the Canucks are willing to take calls on Miller … source – ‘Opinion | The curious case of Auston Matthews will determine the Leafs’ next move. But maybe not the way fans expect’ – Nick Kypreos – Toronto Star – 01/02/2025

Matthews Hopes He Isn’t Bothered All Season By Injury

Auston Matthews told the media Wednesday that he is unsure if he’ll be able to move past his injury this season fully: “I don’t know. I hope so.” Matthews explained:

“It’s tricky with these things sometimes. It’s a physical sport, it’s a contact sport, so things happen out there sometimes that are out of your control. So I’m just trying to manage it as best as I can, and we can, and you just go from there.”

Kypreos mentioned that Matthews’s participation in the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament could give a strong indication as to what happens with the Maple Leafs. If he doesn’t play, the Leafs might consider LTIR. Kypreos writes, “Such a move could allow the Leafs to trade for another top centre and give them a major boost when a healthy Matthews returns for the post-season.”