Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Wild – 1/2/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Minnesota Wild tonight at Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (23-11-4) at CAPITALS (25-10-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MNMT

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin

Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm — Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill — Travis Dermott

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Carson Lambos

Injured: Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)

Status report

Spurgeon, a defenseman, left a 5-3 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday following a hit by Predators forward Zachary L’Heureux, who received a match penalty on the play for slew-footing. … Kaprizov, a forward who has missed three games, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. … Gaunce, a forward, a Lambos, a defenseman, each was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane — Lars Eller — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson

Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Fehervary said he will play; he left a 3-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday after being hit in the face by Wilson’s stick.

