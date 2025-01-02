Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Panthers – 1/2/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (22-13-2) at PANTHERS (23-13-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier

Eric Robinson — Juha Jaaska — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Ty Smith — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: None

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body)

Status report

Jost, a center, has been sent back home to Raleigh, North Carolina, to be seen by team doctors after leaving in the second period of a 4-3 shootout loss at the host Columbus Blues Jackets on Tuesday. … Jaaska will make his NHL debut and center the fourth line in Jost’s place after being recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … The Hurricanes assigned defenseman Riley Stillman to the AHL on Thursday.

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Dmitry Kulikov — Adam Boqvist

Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Niko Mikkola (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Mikkola will miss his third straight game but Panthers coach Paul Maurice said the defenseman is close to returning, perhaps as early as Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

