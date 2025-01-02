Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Panthers – 1/2/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (22-13-2) at PANTHERS (23-13-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Eric Robinson — Juha Jaaska — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Ty Smith — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski
Scratched: None
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body)
Status report
Jost, a center, has been sent back home to Raleigh, North Carolina, to be seen by team doctors after leaving in the second period of a 4-3 shootout loss at the host Columbus Blues Jackets on Tuesday. … Jaaska will make his NHL debut and center the fourth line in Jost’s place after being recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … The Hurricanes assigned defenseman Riley Stillman to the AHL on Thursday.
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Dmitry Kulikov — Adam Boqvist
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
Injured: Niko Mikkola (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
Mikkola will miss his third straight game but Panthers coach Paul Maurice said the defenseman is close to returning, perhaps as early as Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
