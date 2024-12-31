Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Bruins – 12/31/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Boston Bruins tonight at Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (20-14-4) at CAPITALS (24-10-2)
12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, NESN, SNP, SNE
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle
Cole Koepke — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Marc McLaughlin
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
The Bruins assigned forward Fabian Lysell to Providence of the American Hockey League on Sunday.
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane — Lars Eller — Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh
Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Ivan Miroshnichenko
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
Washington did not practice Monday after completing a back-to-back with a 4-2 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Center Hendrix Lapierre was assigned to Hershey of the AHL.
Latest for THW: