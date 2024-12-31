Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Bruins – 12/31/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Boston Bruins tonight at Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (20-14-4) at CAPITALS (24-10-2)

12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, NESN, SNP, SNE

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle

Cole Koepke — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Marc McLaughlin

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

The Bruins assigned forward Fabian Lysell to Providence of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

Latest for THW:

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane — Lars Eller — Jakub Vrana

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson

Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Ivan Miroshnichenko

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Washington did not practice Monday after completing a back-to-back with a 4-2 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Center Hendrix Lapierre was assigned to Hershey of the AHL.

Latest for THW: