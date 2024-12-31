2025 World Juniors Day 6 Preview: Final Day of Prelims Headlined By Canada/USA Matchup

On the final day of preliminary play of the 2025 World Junior Championship, there is plenty at stake in all four games. Teams are looking to earn number-one spots and avoid heading to the relegation round. A premier matchup between the host team, Canada, and the United States, headlines the full slate of games.

Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan (Noon)

Switzerland: Players to Watch

Kazakhstan: Final Roster

In an important game for both countries, Switzerland and Kazakhstan face off to see who gets the final spot in the knockout round from Group B. Both teams have not won in the tournament yet, and the loser will be heading to the relegation round.

Switzerland has been off since their 7-5 loss against Sweden on Dec. 29. In the loss, the Swiss showed a no-quit attitude, battling back from a 6-1 deficit to make it a close game in the third period with four goals on the power play. The five goals were more than they had scored in their first two games combined (three goals). They have been led by Washington Capitals prospect Leon Muggli (three points) and have relied on their netminders, led by Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks). Carrying the momentum from their third period against Sweden will be imperative to keep themselves out of the relegation round.

Kazakhstan’s latest loss against Slovakia in overtime yesterday was much like Switzerland’s loss to Sweden. They battled back late in the game, even while on a five-minute penalty kill, to score two shorthanded goals before losing in overtime, 5-4. Keeping the offense playing like it did at the end of regulation against the Slovaks will be key if they want to pull out a victory.

Favorite: Switzerland

Players to Watch: Leon Muggli (Switzerland), Artur Gross (Kazakhstan)

Latvia vs. Finland (2:30 p.m.)

Latvia: Players to Watch

Finland: Players to Watch

In a game many would believe would not be of massive importance at the beginning of the tournament, Latvia has a chance to pull off yet another upset if they can beat Finland. Coming off their second win of the tournament yesterday against Germany (the first time they have won two games in a single WJC in their history), they can end up as high as the number two seed in Group A, albeit needing help in the Canada/United States game. They have been led by Bruno Osmanis (four points) and another Capitals prospect, Eriks Mateiko (three goals). Riding the hot hand of Linards Feldbergs in between the pipes, Latvia could put up a strong fight against Finland.

Finland is riding high after its overtime victory over the United States on Dec. 29. Its offense has slowly begun to get in order, and it will be tough to slow down for a Latvia team that prides itself on being sound defensively. The offense has been wide-spread, with 15 players tallying at least a point and five tallying multiple points. Peterri Rimpinen has looked like one of the stronger netminders in the tournament, and this game could come down to the matchup between him and Feldbergs.

Favorite: Finland

Players to Watch: Linards Feldbergs (Latvia), Peterri Rimpinen (Finland), Emil Pieniniemi (Finland)

Czechia vs. Sweden (5 p.m.)

Czechia: Final Roster

Sweden: Final Roster

A battle for first place in Group B will occur when Czechia and Sweden square off. Czechia has looked like possibly the tournament’s strongest team, not showing a lot of weaknesses in their overall game. The matchup against Sweden will be their toughest test so far. Slowing down Sweden’s top forward line of Otto Stenberg (St. Louis Blues), Felix Unger Sorum (Carolina Hurricanes), and David Edstrom (Nashville Predators) will be key for the Czechs. On their side, they have been led by Dalibor Dvorsky (St. Louis Blues) and Vojtech Hradec (Utah Hockey Club).

Sweden continues to be led by their duo of stud defensemen, Axel Sandin Pellikka (Detroit Red Wings) and Tom Willander (Vancouver Canucks). Sandin Pellikka leads all defensemen in points with seven, while Willander had his strongest game of the tournament against Switzerland, tallying two goals and an assist. The Swedish power play has been lethal, clicking at just over 46% (46.15%), so Czechia must stay out of the box to try and keep things in check.

Favorite: Sweden

Players to Watch: Felix Unger Sorum (Czechia), Vojtech Hradec (Czechia), Tom Willander (Sweden), David Granberg (Sweden)

United States vs. Canada (7:30 p.m.)

United States: Players to Watch

Canada: Players to Watch

In the biggest matchup of the entire preliminary round, the two “powerhouse” countries, Canada and the United States, square off to determine first place in Group A. The Americans and goaltender Trey Augustine (Detroit Red Wings) are looking to bounce back from their overtime loss against Finland after Augustine’s shaky game in the net again. There may be questions on who will start for the United States, whether it be Augustine or Hampton Slukynsky (Los Angeles Kings). The team’s defense will need to step up against a top-notch offensive group that Canada has, even if they have not clicked 100% yet. 2025 NHL Draft prospect James Hagens has led the way for the Americans, tallying six points. Hagens, Gabriel Perreault (New York Rangers), and Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) will all be looked to deliver offensively.

The Canadian offense has not clicked 100% yet. They squeaked out a 3-0 win in their last game against Germany on Dec. 29. Being able to get going in the offensive zone could be the X-factor in the game. After making changes to the power play units, they did look better on the man advantage, and they will need to take advantage of any opportunities that the Americans give them on the power play. On the other hand, staying out of the box will also be key for Canadians. Through three games, they have taken the most minor penalties in the tournament with 18 and will need to stay in five-on-five play against the United States. In between the pipes, Jack Ivankovic and Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) have looked strong, and Canada, as of now, should have the advantage at the goaltender position with whoever they choose to go with in the game.

The energy that comes with two major rivals playing each other will make this one of the tournament’s biggest games to watch.

Favorite: United States

Players to Watch: James Hagens (United States), Cole Hutson (United States), Gavin McKenna (Canada), Sam Dickinson (Canada)

Day 6 Will Be the Most Exciting Yet

On New Year’s Eve, there will be some early fireworks courtesy of the matchups on the final day of preliminary play. The Canada/ United States game alone will make Day 6 the most exciting day of games so far. Mixed in with the other games having major implications, there is more than enough excitement for the entire day of hockey that will be played.

