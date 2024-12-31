Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Golden Knights – 12/31/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (16-17-3) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (25-8-3)
3 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble
Injured: None
Status report
The Canadiens did not practice Monday after a 5-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Victor Olofsson – Jack Eichel – Mark Stone
Tomas Hertl — William Karlsson — Keegan Kolesar
Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Pavel Dorofeyev
Jonas Rondbjerg — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights recalled Rondbjerg from Henderson of the American Hockey League; forward Tanner Laczynski was assigned to Henderson.
