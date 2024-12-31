Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Golden Knights – 12/31/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

3 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

Status report

The Canadiens did not practice Monday after a 5-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Victor Olofsson – Jack Eichel – Mark Stone

Tomas Hertl — William Karlsson — Keegan Kolesar

Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Pavel Dorofeyev

Jonas Rondbjerg — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights recalled Rondbjerg from Henderson of the American Hockey League; forward Tanner Laczynski was assigned to Henderson.

