Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Golden Knights – 12/31/24

by

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (16-17-3) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (25-8-3)

3 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

Status report

The Canadiens did not practice Monday after a 5-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Latest for THW:

Golden Knights projected lineup

Victor Olofsson – Jack Eichel – Mark Stone
Tomas Hertl — William Karlsson — Keegan Kolesar
Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Pavel Dorofeyev
Jonas Rondbjerg — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights recalled Rondbjerg from Henderson of the American Hockey League; forward Tanner Laczynski was assigned to Henderson.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner