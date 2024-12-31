Rangers Shouldn’t Delay Othmann Call-Up Much Longer

Amid a disappointing first half of the season, the New York Rangers are shaking up their core. That could and should open the door for Brennan Othmann, one of the organization’s top prospects.

This season, 2020 fifth-round draft pick Brett Berard earned a shot with the club. While not dynamic, he’s a workhorse who has done enough to impress the coaching staff and get an extensive stay in the NHL early in his professional career. He scored 13 points in 16 games in the American Hockey League before earning a call-up.

Why the Rangers Should Promote Othmann

After a disappointing preseason, it was fair to assume that the clock was ticking on Othmann’s future with the Rangers, and he suffered an injury in October that kept him out until over the weekend. The upper body issue was expected to keep him out for only 4-6 weeks – but the recovery took longer.

Brennan Othmann, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This season with the Hartford Wolf Pack, Othmann has posted six points (two goals, four assists) in five games, a 1.2-point-per-game pace. Of course, it’s too early to judge, but his production is up significantly from his 0.73-pace in 2023-24. Even if Othmann cools down a little to a point-per-game pace, it’s still a notable improvement.

With how the season has gone for the Blueshirts, Othmann’s time should be coming soon. Before calling him up, it does make sense to let him play at least a few more games since he’s just returning from injury. Get him adjusted to playing pro hockey again. A two-month layoff is a long time away from the ice.

However, the Rangers shouldn’t wait much longer. They need to give the 21-year-old an extensive look in the NHL. They have nothing left to lose this season.

Othmann is known for his pace coming down the wing, and his chippy game. We know he can shoot the puck, with 50 goals in 66 games with the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League as a teenager. The 2021 first-round pick could provide the Rangers with much-needed energy.

How the Rangers Can Make Room for Othmann

In total, the Rangers have 13 forwards on the NHL roster. Realistically, Othmann can replace any of these four names – Jimmy Vesey, Jonny Brodzinski, Berard, or the suspended Matt Rempe.

Assuming the Rangers’ season continues to trend downward, sending Berard down to the AHL doesn’t serve any meaningful purpose. The organization needs to find out about him and his abilities, too. Brodzinski is an important depth player with versatility (he can play center and on the wing). It’s tough to justify potentially losing him on waivers.

Rempe and Vesey would be the easiest choices to move off the roster to make room for Othmann. Rempe does not require waivers, so losing him wouldn’t be an issue. Vesey will become an unrestricted free agent after the season and may have no future with the organization. The Rangers could wait until the trade deadline to off-load him for a late-round pick, but is that return worth delaying giving Othmann his shot? That’s something the front office will have to decide. President and general manager Chris Drury could trade Reilly Smith for draft picks to clear room. But, again, that would likely have to wait until closer to the March 7, 2025 deadline.

There’s no harm in giving Othmann a few more games in the AHL, but sooner or later the Rangers need to see what he can offer at the NHL level. With the season spiraling out of control, now would be a good time to give him his shot. If he fails to impress, Drury could and should use him as a major piece to land a star in a big trade.