New York Rangers’ Top 10 Prospects for 2024-25

The New York Rangers are steadily building a bright future with a deep pool of young talent ready to enter the spotlight. Gabe Perreault leads the charge, whose scoring ability highlights his potential to be a game-changer at the NHL level. Alongside him, the relentless energy of Brett Berard and Adam Sýkora in Hartford exemplifies the kind of tenacity that could define the Rangers’ next generation. These prospects, each with their own unique strengths, are crucial to the organization’s long-term success and represent the future of the Blueshirts.

10. Raoul Boilard (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Boilard, selected 119th overall by the Rangers in the fourth round of the 2024 Draft, is a promising young center with the potential to become a reliable third-line center in the NHL. At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Boilard combines size with a strong understanding of the game, making him an effective two-way player. His strengths lie in his ability to support teammates in all three zones, shorten passing lanes, and maintain constant pressure on the opposition.

Boilard’s performance in the QMJHL with Baie-Comeau Drakkar showcased his well-rounded game. In 68 games, he recorded 22 goals and 40 assists for 62 points. While his offensive numbers are solid, Boilard’s true value comes from his ability to play a smart, system-oriented game. He makes quick decisions, turns interceptions into offense, and provides easy outlets for his teammates under pressure.

Despite some concerns about consistency and his ability to maintain a high level of play, Boilard’s flashes of skill, combined with his physical presence and defensive acumen, suggest he has the tools to be more than just a depth player. If he continues to develop his game, particularly in creating offensive opportunities rather than just reacting to opposition mistakes, Boilard could become a valuable middle-six center for the Rangers.

9. Jaroslav Chmelar (Hartford Wolf Pack)

Chmelar, selected 144th overall by the Rangers in the fifth round of the 2021 Draft, is an imposing presence on the ice who has steadily been developing into a well-rounded forward with the potential to become a valuable middle-six winger. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Chmelar made notable strides in his sophomore season at Providence College, recording 15 points in 26 games before a wrist injury sidelined him in December. Despite the setback, Chmelar’s play was impressive enough to earn him a call-up to the AHL, where he tallied two points in seven games, followed by three points in 10 playoff contests.

Chmelar’s strength lies in his ability to play a heavy, effective game down low, excelling in both offensive and defensive zones. His performance at the World Juniors, where he was a key of the Czech team, highlighted his ability to dominate physically, win battles along the boards, and extend offensive sequences by pushing through contact or winning puck retrievals. Chmelar’s skating is strong for his size, and his knack for reading the game quickly allows him to make an impact in all areas of the ice.

While some scouts have questioned whether he has enough skill to make the jump to the NHL, Chmelar’s continued development suggests he could exceed expectations. His size, work ethic, and ability to play in tough areas of the ice position him as a player with the potential to contribute not just as a fourth-line winger but as a valuable piece in the Rangers’ middle-six. If Chmelar can continue refining his game with the puck, he has the potential to become a reliable and impactful NHL forward.

8. Drew Fortescue (Boston College)

Fortescue was selected 90th overall by the Rangers in the 2023 Draft. After a strong season with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), where he tallied 31 points in 84 games, Fortescue transitioned to Boston College as a freshman. He has continued developing his defensive game there, recording eight points in 40 games.

Drew Fortescue, USNTDP (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 176 pounds, Fortescue is a defense-first player who excels in orchestrating zone exits and disrupting opposing plays. His quickness and strong skating ability allow him to handle defensive responsibilities effectively, making him one of the most dependable blueliners during his time with the USNTDP. Fortescue’s game is built on solid fundamentals. While he may not be flashy, his reliability on the blue line and proficiency in penalty-killing situations make him a valuable asset.

Though his offensive game is still developing, Fortescue’s potential for growth suggests he could eventually incorporate more offensive elements into his play. For now, his focus remains on his defensive responsibilities, drawing comparisons to players like Ryan Lindgren in style. Fortescue’s size, physicality, and defensive acumen position him as a strong candidate to develop into a reliable NHL defenseman, with the potential to contribute significantly in both even-strength and special teams situations. Here’s a more in-depth spotlight on Fortescue as a prospect.

7. Adam Edstrom (Hartford Wolf Pack)

Edstrom, selected 161st overall by the Rangers in the sixth round of the 2019 Draft, is a towering presence on the ice at 6-foot-7. After debuting with the Hartford Wolf Pack at the end of the 2022-23 season, Edstrom quickly established himself as a physical force. In 2023-24, Edstrom played 40 games with Hartford; he recorded 16 points, showcasing his size and ability to contribute offensively. His strong play earned him a call-up to the Rangers, where he added two points in 11 NHL games.

Edstrom’s combination of size and surprising mobility makes him a unique asset. Despite his stature, he skates very well, which allows him to be effective in various situations. With his physicality, strong skating, and the ability to chip in offensively, Edstrom has the potential to be a key contributor to the Rangers’ bottom six for years to come. His development into a reliable NHL player will be crucial for adding depth and physicality to the Rangers’ forward group.

6. Dylan Garand (Hartford Wolf Pack)

Garand has steadily developed into a reliable goaltender within the Rangers’ system. After a solid rookie season with the Hartford Wolf Pack, Garand truly shone in the 2023 AHL playoffs, posting a stellar .935 save percentage and a 5-3 record, helping his team secure a first-round upset over the Providence Bruins. Last season, Garand posted a regular-season save percentage of .898 but once again elevated his game in the playoffs with a .922 save percentage, proving to be a significantly better performer in the postseason.

At 6-foot-1 and 176 pounds, Garand is considered undersized by today’s NHL goalie standards. However, his quickness, sharp positioning, and understanding of the game help him overcome any size limitations. Garand’s technical proficiency in the net is impressive, with meticulous post-to-post movement, excellent angle play, and the ability to stay calm under pressure. His glove hand is particularly strong, and he rarely appears panicked, even when facing difficult situations.

While his ceiling may not yet be fully defined, Garand has shown the potential to become a good NHL starter. At the very least, his skill set and development suggest he could thrive in a 1B role, providing crucial depth for the Rangers in the coming years.

5. Adam Sýkora (Hartford Wolf Pack)

Sýkora was selected 63rd overall by the Rangers in the 2022 Draft. The Slovak winger has consistently demonstrated his ability to adapt and grow in competitive environments. Last season, Sýkora posted 23 points in 66 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack, adding three points in 10 playoff games. Despite being one of the youngest players in the draft and considered undersized at 5-foot-10 and 172 pounds, Sýkora’s intense, fearless style of play has made him stand out.

Adam Sykora, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Sýkora’s defensive prowess and relentless work ethic are his defining traits, making him a valuable asset in all situations. His performance as captain of Slovakia in the 2024 World Junior Championship, where he led his team to the quarterfinals, further underscores his leadership qualities and ability to contribute on the international stage. While his scoring may not yet align with top-six expectations, Sýkora’s potential to develop into a versatile middle-six forward is evident. His dedication to improving his offensive game and his existing defensive skills position him as a key piece in the Rangers’ future lineup. Here’s a more in-depth spotlight on Sýkora as a prospect.

4. E.J. Emery (University of North Dakota)

Emery, selected 30th overall by the Rangers in the 2024 Draft, stands out as a promising stay-at-home defenseman with a strong physical presence. At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Emery excels in using his size and reach to shut down opposing forwards, a skill he honed during his time with the USNTDP, where he recorded 22 assists in 88 games. Emery has mentioned that he looks up to K’Andre Miller, and like Miller, his game is built on defensive reliability and the ability to close down space aggressively.

While his offensive game is still developing, Emery’s progress in transitions suggests potential for further contributions. His defensive instincts and physicality position him as a potential top-four defenseman for the Rangers. Though a few years away from the NHL, Emery’s blend of size, speed, and defensive acumen makes him a key piece of the Rangers’ future on the blue line. Here’s a more in-depth spotlight on Emery as a prospect.

3. Brennan Othmann (Hartford Wolf Pack)

Othmann has been one of the New York Rangers’ top prospects since being selected 16th overall in the 2021 Draft. At 21 years old, Othmann has continued to develop into a dynamic winger with a shoot-first mentality, making him a constant threat in the offensive zone. Last season, he posted 49 points in 67 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack, adding five points in 10 playoff contests. His strong performance earned him a brief call-up to the Rangers, where he gained valuable NHL experience in three games.

Othmann’s outstanding shot and ability to capitalize on the power play have been key components of his game, with more than half of his points coming with the man advantage last season. This proficiency could prove invaluable for a Rangers team looking to bolster its offensive depth, particularly if Othmann secures a role on the second power-play unit.

While his game is primarily offensive, Othmann’s willingness to shoot the puck addresses a critical need for the Rangers. As he continues to develop, refining his defensive awareness will be essential. Still, his offensive upside and scoring touch make him a strong candidate for a top-nine role with the Rangers in the near future.

2. Brett Berard (Hartford Wolf Pack)

Berard has emerged as one of the New York Rangers’ most promising prospects despite being selected 134th overall in the 2020 Draft. After three seasons at Providence College, where he posted 72 points in 93 games, Berard transitioned to the Hartford Wolf Pack, finishing last season with 48 points in 71 regular-season games and six points in 10 playoff games. Known for his relentless energy and strong even-strength scoring, Berard’s 33 even-strength points highlight his potential to address a key need for the Rangers.

Standing at 5-foot-9 and 163 pounds, Berard compensates for his smaller stature with speed, work ethic, and a relentless forecheck, making him a fan favorite in the making. His ability to contribute in all situations, particularly on the penalty kill, sets him apart as a versatile asset for the Rangers. While his offensive ceiling might not match that of top prospects like Gabriel Perreault, Berard’s all-around game and grit position him as essential for the Rangers’ future. Here’s a more in-depth spotlight on Berard as a prospect.

1. Gabe Perreault (Boston College)

Perreault stands as the undisputed top prospect in the Rangers’ system, with a considerable gap between him and the next in line. Heading into his sophomore season at Boston College, Perreault is coming off an impressive freshman campaign where he tallied 60 points in 36 games. The 23rd overall pick in the 2023 Draft is already looking like a steal for the Rangers.

Gabe Perreault, USNTDP (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

While his NHL debut is likely slated for the 2025-26 season, there’s a real possibility he could sign his entry-level contract after this upcoming college season and see a few games with the Rangers, much like his fellow Eagle, Chris Kreider, did in 2012. Perreault is an elite scorer with exceptional playmaking ability, though refining his skating will be crucial for him to fully realize his potential and make the leap to the NHL. Here’s a more in-depth spotlight on Perreault as a prospect.

The Next Generation: Shaping the Rangers’ Future

As the Rangers build toward the future, their deep prospect pool offers a promising outlook. From Perreault’s elite scoring to Berard’s relentless energy and Emery’s defensive prowess, these young players are key to the Rangers’ long-term success.

With a mix of talent, physicality, and versatility, these prospects have the potential to make a significant impact at the NHL level. As they continue to develop, they will play crucial roles in the Rangers’ quest for Stanley Cup contention, ensuring a bright future for the organization.