NHL Rumors: Penguins, Oilers, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Pittsburgh Penguins are waiting to sign Marcus Pettersson. What’s the holdup? Meanwhile, there is plenty of speculation surrounding the Edmonton Oilers and where things are at with Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane, Dylan Holloway, and Philip Broberg. Finally, are the New York Islanders preparing to move on from two veteran NHL players?

Are Penguins Waiting on a Pettersson Extension?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now writes:

“According to sources, the Penguins are waiting to sign Crosby before getting to Marcus Pettersson, who is also a pending UFA. With Matt Grzelcyk also on a one-year deal, Ryan Graves is the only established NHL defenseman with a left-handed stick currently scheduled to be with the Penguins past July 1, 2025.”

Kingerski then asks if the Penguins might have a sell-off of defensemen, noting that Pettersson is a valuable trade piece who is easily a top-four on most teams. He says he’s “steady, reliable, and mobile. Based on historical data, he would likely bring multiple draft picks in return.”

As per the 2 Mutts Hockey Podcast, plenty is happening behind the scenes for the Oilers. While it’s not clear how “insider” this information is, the account is quite specific and confident in their reports when it comes to four players fans are awaiting news on. Noting actual dollar figures and term on their reports, it was potentially worth noting.

Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates his first-period goal against the Los Angeles Kings with teammate Leon Draisaitl in Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

First, they mention that Leon Draisaitl’s contract extension talks are “going great”. They noted that the forward might have asked for $14.5 million on AAV but he’s willing to take less. “It’s an eight-year deal from what we are told.” They are predicting between $13.3-$13.5 million.

Second, the account notes that Evander Kane will be ready for training camp and take part in the Captain Skates in September. They add that “Going on LTIR isn’t the plan according to sources.” Kane has no desire to leave Edmonton and is invested in staying. Any trade talks are just rumors. They also note that the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings have expressed interest but Kane isn’t looking to waive his no-move clause.

Finally, Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg are expected to sign two-year deals next week. They report Holloway will come in at $1.3 million and Broberg at $1.1 million.

It’s important to note that the Oilers haven’t commented on any of these players, other than to say that they have started talks with Draisaitl and there is nothing negative to report. They also don’t note what other moves would come as a result of spending $2.4 million on the cap for their restricted free agents.

Islanders Planning to Move on from Clutterbuck and Martin

According to The New York Post, Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello has indicated that the team will “likely” part ways with long-time veterans Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin. They have collectively played over 1,500 games for the franchise and are known as a couple of heartbeat leaders for the organization.

Lamoriello acknowledged that while things could change, the current plan is to move on from the two respected forwards. Martin, who has one year remaining on his contract, was limited by injuries to 57 games last season, tallying four goals and four assists. Clutterbuck, now a free agent, played all 82 regular-season games and recorded 19 points, his highest output since 2018-19.

Lamoriello also said during his interview that the team is not in a hurry to sign forwards Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri, to new deals. They are both entering the final year of their contracts.