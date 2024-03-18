Brett Berard: From College Star to a Top-5 Rangers Prospect

The New York Rangers selected Brett Berard with the 134th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, following his draft year with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) when he tallied 52 points in 54 games.

Emerging Talent: Brett Berard’s Impressive Transition From Providence College to Wolf Pack Standout

After being drafted, Berard played three seasons with Providence College, amassing 72 points across 93 games in his collegiate career. In this draft-plus-four season, he has emerged as a standout for the American Hockey League’s Hartford Wolf Pack, tied with Brennan Othmann as the team’s second-leading scorer. Accumulating 40 points in 58 games, his performance is particularly notable for his even-strength scoring.

This aspect of his play has caught everyone’s attention because the Rangers have struggled with even-strength scoring in recent seasons, often relying on their special teams to secure wins. Berard’s 27 even-strength points contrast sharply with a player like Othmann, who has only 14 points from even-strength situations.

Brett Berard of the USNTDP (Rena Laverty)

Berard stands at 5-foot-9 and 163 pounds. Despite his relatively small stature as a winger, he is known for being an above-average skater with a relentless motor, demonstrating a particular talent for winning board battles. While his size might raise concerns, especially given his projection as a bottom-six or middle-six forward, the recent success of smaller players in the league, such as Cole Caufield and Alex DeBrincat, offers a positive outlook for Berard. These players’ achievements underscore the changing dynamics in hockey, where skill and determination can outweigh traditional size advantages.

Berard’s Energetic Style: The Key to Winning Hearts and Games in the NHL

Berard’s playing style positions him as a potential fan favorite in the NHL, a sentiment echoed by Scott Wheeler of The Athletic. Wheeler highlighted Berard’s distinct approach to the game: “If Berard makes it, he’s going to become a fan favorite for his fearless, determined style as a feisty competitor who attacks the net, gets up and under bigger players to win lanes and retrievals, and plays with skill and pace in attacking bursts between battles” (from “New York Rangers are No. 19 in 2024 NHL prospect pool rankings,” The Athletic, Feb. 12, 2024). This description underlines Berard’s gritty, energetic play that not only endears him to fans but also signifies the invaluable role he could play on the team.

Brett Berard of the USNTDP (Rena Laverty)

Drawing a comparison with his teammate, Adam Sykora, Berard showcases a remarkable offensive prowess that complements Sykora’s defensive capabilities. While Sykora might have an advantage in defensive aspects, Berard’s offensive edge is undeniable, providing the Rangers with a dynamic duo that could fortify their middle-six forward lines for years to come.

How Berard’s Grit Translates to Penalty-Killing Excellence

Berard is also a formidable penalty-killer. Keegan Jarvis, covering the Wolf Pack for The Calder Times, aptly described him as “a pesky player.” This attribute not only serves him well at even strength but also makes him a valuable asset on the penalty kill. Hartford employs a relentless “swarm” PK strategy, pressuring the puck carrier to induce errors and turnovers.

Berard excels in this system, employing his tenacious forechecking to disrupt opponents and create scoring opportunities. As Jarvis observed, “He forechecks hard, causing opposing players to commit turnovers and give up chances. That game works for the PK, too. Berard is able to strip and clear the puck, and occasionally, he uses that speed to earn a shorthanded chance.”

Berard Annoyingly Effective on the Ice

While Berard’s size may draw criticism, Jarvis highlighted how he turns it into an advantage, much like Brad Marchand. “He embraces his smaller stature and uses it to his advantage… He’s not go[ing to] be bigger than you, but he’s go[ing to] annoy the hell out of you every time he’s on the ice.” Berard compensates for his lack of height with an unwavering work ethic, epitomizing a relentless motor that sees him consistently give it his all on the ice.

Berard’s Value to the Rangers

Berard is a promising prospect for the Rangers, embodying a unique blend of skill, determination, and resilience. Despite his smaller stature, Berard’s dynamic playing style and impressive offensive and defensive capabilities position him as a potential game-changer for the team. His ability to excel in both even-strength situations and on the penalty kill underscores his versatility and value on the ice.