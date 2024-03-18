Maple Leafs’ Playoff Wild Cards: Bertuzzi, Domi, and Dewar

The Toronto Maple Leafs will head into the postseason with the Core Four of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares intact. However, they’ve added some secondary pieces that could make a difference between another short playoff run or a much longer run toward the coveted Stanley Cup.

Specifically, the team has welcomed three new faces to their forward lineup since the off-season: Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi, and Connor Dewar. Each player brings a unique skill set that could impact the team’s playoff aspirations. What can fans expect from these newcomers? What might they bring to the table as the Maple Leafs embark on their playoff journey?

Newcomer One: Tyler Bertuzzi

Tyler Bertuzzi brings several valuable attributes to the Maple Leafs lineup that could enhance the team’s performance and contribute to their success.

First, while Bertuzzi had a tough time off the mark scoring goals this season, in three games between Feb. 24 and 27, he put up five. He’s been looking more comfortable in recent games. In spurts, Bertuzzi has demonstrated his scoring touch and knack for generating scoring opportunities. He bellies up to the net and can finish plays. If he can do this during the playoffs, he would add important depth to the team’s offensive arsenal, providing crucial support to star players like Matthews and Marner.

Additionally, Bertuzzi’s versatility and adaptability make him a valuable asset on the ice. Recently, with Marner out with a high-ankle sprain, head coach Sheldon Keefe has partnered Bertuzzi with Matthews, recognizing his strengths on the forecheck, playmaking in tight spaces, and his net-front presence. His ability to complement Matthews’ playing style enhances the team’s offensive dynamics and creates additional scoring threats for opposing defenses.

Bertuzzi also brings a physical presence and tenacity to his game. His aggressive forechecking and willingness to battle for puck possession have made the team more competitive and have helped disrupt opponents’ offensive pushes. He adds depth to the Maple Leafs’ offensive attack, opening up new avenues for offensive creativity and scoring opportunities.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Ever in the background is Bertuzzi’s scoring touch during last season’s playoffs with the Boston Bruins. Even though the upstart Florida Panthers turfed the highly-favored Bruins in the first round, Bertuzzi scored five goals and five assists in the seven-game series. That kind of scoring would relieve much pressure off Matthews, Marner, Nylander, and Tavares. As the team looks to make a deep playoff run, Bertuzzi’s contributions at both ends of the ice could be key to their quest for postseason success.

Newcomer Two: Max Domi

Max Domi brings several valuable qualities to the Maple Leafs. First, his ability to adapt to the team’s structure this season has been reassuring. He broke through his goal-scoring drought and has recently become a key player who has allowed head coach Keefe to create three scoring lines. Despite the doubts about his offensive contributions early in the season, Domi persevered, and mid-December marked a turning point in his performance and signaled a shift in momentum.

Second, Domi’s versatility and ability to step into the top six have been helpful. Initially filling in for injured or ill players, Domi has not looked out of place, showing his skill and adaptability. His elevated play in this role has been crucial in driving the team’s offensive production and success.

What also sets Domi apart is his speed and tenacity on the ice. Despite his smaller stature, he’s not afraid to stand up for his teammates and engage physically. His relentless work ethic and willingness to battle for loose pucks create scoring opportunities and disrupt opposing defenses. He adds an element of grit to the team’s play.

Max Domi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Domi’s evolution from struggling to score to becoming an offensive spark shows his potential. His speed, tenacity, and offensive abilities will be key as the team moves into the postseason.

Newcomer Three: Connor Dewar

Of all the newcomers, Connor Dewar is the most recent. He was picked up at the trade deadline, and thus far, he’s looked energetic in the team’s bottom six. He could be an under-the-radar addition to the team’s postseason lineup and a strong addition to the team’s roster.

Dewar seems to bring several intangibles. His leadership qualities stand out. As a former captain in the Western Hockey League with the Everett Silvertips, he’s shown the ability to carry responsibility and earn the trust of a team’s coaching staff. While he likely won’t be given any formal leadership role on this Maple Leafs team, his attitude could prove invaluable in the locker room during high-pressure situations like the postseason.

Additionally, Dewar’s long journey to the NHL has equipped him with a strong work ethic and prepared him for the challenges of playing at the most difficult time of the season. His defensive prowess, speed, and versatility make him a valuable asset on the ice. He will never be known for his flashy scoring, but his commitment to playing a responsible two-way game has earned him ice time. In playoff scenarios where defensive reliability is crucial, he could be a significant asset for the Maple Leafs.

Despite having played just three games with the team so far, Dewar has already shown glimpses of how he might impact the team. He’s tough on the puck and seems to have speed to burn. While he only has a single assist, he also set a personal best with 10 goals with the Minnesota Wild this season. This hints at untapped offensive capabilities to add secondary scoring.

Connor Dewar, when he was with the Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Dewar’s acquisition aligns perfectly with the team’s needs. His defensive reliability and affordable contract make him a valuable asset as the team prepares for postseason play, where depth and defensive strength are often critical factors for success.

Bertuzzi, Domi, and Dewar Bring Different Skills to the Lineup

In evaluating what Bertuzzi, Domi, and Dewar bring to the Maple Leafs in terms of postseason potential, it’s evident that each newcomer brings different skills. Bertuzzi’s physical presence, coupled with his playoff pedigree, could make him a force at both ends of the ice. His versatility and leadership could prove valuable in overcoming the challenges of postseason play.

Meanwhile, Domi’s speed, tenacity, and versatility could be crucial in pivotal playoff moments. His resilience and mental toughness make him another valuable asset in high-pressure situations.

Finally, Dewar brings defensive reliability and some secondary offensive potential to the lineup. He plays a responsible and speedy two-way game, which could bring an element of composure that might benefit the team.

Overall, this season’s addition of Bertuzzi, Domi, and Dewar enhances the Maple Leafs’ postseason potential. All three newcomers could play key roles in the team’s pursuit of playoff success.