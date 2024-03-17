Nick Robertson Gets Shot with Maple Leafs as Jarnkrok on LTIR

The Toronto Maple Leafs faced another setback this week as forward Calle Jarnkrok was moved back to long-term injured reserve. He suffered the injury during the team’s recent victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on March 14th and while the timing isn’t great, it does provide an opportunity for Nick Robertson, who was publicly disappointed with the way he’s been shuffled up and down from the NHL to the AHL.

Jarnkrok was said to be out week-to-week, but his move to LTIR suggests it might be a bit more serious. The injury occurred when Jarnkrok collided awkwardly with the boards, impacting his head, shoulder, and lower arm. It remains unclear whether this injury is related to the broken knuckle he suffered in late January. That injury caused him to miss 13 games.

Calle Jarnkrok, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With Jarnkrok sidelined once again, the opportunity arises for 22-year-old forward Nick Robertson to remain in the lineup and prove himself to the coaching staff.

Robertson, who had expressed frustration over his lack of playing time earlier in the week, played his first game on March 16 after being out of the lineup since February 29. Robertson scored a goal in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. He played 11:08.

Despite being sent down to the American Hockey League just before the NHL trade deadline, Robertson did not feature in any games for the Toronto Marlies. He’s been in an unfortunate situation where his contract creates an opportunity for the Maple Leafs to move him around freely without the concern of waivers. His repeated demotions and promotions have left him frustrated, something he aired in an interview last week. Some argue that Robertson is right, while others believe he needs to make himself indispensable to the team, and simply hasn’t done so.

“I’ve had to be in situations where I’ve had to find my way back and stuff. But like I said, I’m not happy about it. I want to be in the lineup. It is what it is. I just manage it and wait for my name to be called.” With the injury to Jarnkrok, Robertson will be called upon to step up at a time when the Maple Leafs need him. Should he not, it might be time to realize he has no one to blame but himself.