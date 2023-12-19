Maple Leafs Domi’s Inspiring Unity & Physical Resilience

Max Domi is growing on me, and quickly. Domi delivered a standout performance in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 7-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins last Saturday night (Dec. 16), scoring a goal and two assists. With Auston Matthews sidelined due to illness, Domi grabbed the opportunity to contribute in the top six, and he did.

It was by far Domi’s most productive game as a Maple Leaf, making an impact both as a scorer and as a playmaker.

Domi’s Offensive Production Has Been Solid

Domi’s offensive contributions were integral to the team’s success on this one night. As well he’s been showing his versatility as a player who can step up in critical situations. While his defense and 200-foot game needs some work, he could become a reliable offensive forward. In 28 games this season, in all manner of roles he’s been given, Domi has put up 17 points but only two goals. Still, what we’ve come to know is that the 28-year-old can put up points if he’s given the chance to do so.

Max Domi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

For sure, Domi looks like one of those players who’d thrive in a top-six position. He did that last season; on a weak Chicago Blackhawks team, he scored 18 goals and 31 assists (for 49 points) in 60 games before he was moved at the trade deadline to the Dallas Stars.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Bertuzzi & Domi: Long Term or One-and-Done?

While Domi’s scoring could see a notable boost if he were to have a full-time top-six role, I don’t think he’ll have the chance to do that with this particular team. Instead, he’ll likely rise to the top six as needed – when someone is injured or ill. In other words, look for him to return to the third line tonight when Matthews returns.

Domi’s Biggest Contribution Is Not On The Scoresheet

Nonetheless, Domi’s performance against the Penguins highlighted his potential to make significant offensive contributions when called upon. However, from what I’ve seen over the first third of this season, his biggest contribution isn’t his scoring it’s as a “gifted grinder.”

Latest News & Highlight

He’s inspired his teammates to do the tough jobs needed to win games. In that, he’s been a “motivator” who can rally the team to take on a challenging task, which is something no one has been very successful at doing in recent seasons. Specifically, he’s come in and set an example of how teammates should stand up for each other when things get physical on the ice.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Giordano & Domi Send Message About Team Unity

It isn’t the most glamorous job, but his contributions make a positive difference to the team’s success.

Domi Has Stood Up For His Teammates

Since joining the Maple Leafs, he’s shown his support for his teammates. In November, against the Vancouver Canucks, defenseman Ian Cole delivered a hit to Nick Robertson, and Domi, recognizing the size mismatch, swiftly jumped in to engage in a spirited bout with Cole.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

This trend included a fight with Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers. Maple Leafs fans will recall Bennett’s aggressive play during the second round of the 2023 Playoffs. Bennett had hog-tied and given a rough ride to Matthew Knies that resulted in an injury that ended Knies’ season. Domi wasn’t there for the incident, and perhaps it didn’t even cross his mind. He likely confronted Bennett for reasons of his own.

Yet, what goes around comes around. Last Saturday, in a standout moment against the Penguins, fans got to see how Domi’s impact has re-shaped and energized the team. When John Ludwig targeted Domi, delivering a stick to his face that dislodged yet another tooth, it was Knies who leaped to his teammate’s defense. It was also Knies’ first NHL fight, and he engaged it in a spirited fashion.

Related: Today in Hockey History: Dec. 19

I have to believe Knies remembered Domi’s early fisticuffs against Bennett. One good turn deserves another would seems to be the Maple Leafs’ motto.

The Growth Of The “All For One And One For All” Maple Leafs

This season, I’ve seen the “all for one and one for all” motto, popularized by the Alexandre Dumas novel The Three Musketeers, reflected in the Maple Leafs more than I’ve ever seen it before. When general manager (GM) Brad Treliving took over the team, he saw that mentality was seriously lacking and brought in hired gun Ryan Reaves as an enforcer.

Ryan Reaves, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

No fault to Treliving, but it didn’t work. The unity, solidarity, and collective support he was seeking has instead grown more horizontally into the culture of the team. The belief that players should work together for each other’s common good by contributing to the team’s success and well-being – that’s on Domi.

He’s been the catalyst for Maple Leafs players to stand up and be counted when their teammates have been treated in an overly physical manner. He’s the one who started the physical payback and more are stepping up.

Maple Leafs No Longer A Timid Bunch

No longer are the Maple Leafs physically timid, hoping their retaliation will occur through power-play success. Domi jumps into the fight. Such actions transcend traditional scoring statistics. Yet, they add an intangible and invaluable element to the Maple Leafs’ game.

Related: Worst Trades in Red Wings History

As the season unfolds, I expect Domi’s role will continue to be powerfully cohesive. I believe it will contribute to a more resilient team dynamic. By the way, I hoped fans noticed that, during the Penguins game, the whole team was feisty after the whistle when one Penguins player or another needed a not-so-gentle shake-up. It’s getting to be the Maple Leafs way.

When the entire team engages physically, it will bode well for the postseason. Thanks, Max.