Rangers Add a Promising Young Defenseman in E.J. Emery

Last night, the New York Rangers made a significant addition to their roster by selecting E.J. Emery with the 30th overall pick in the NHL Entry Draft. Emery, hailing from Surrey, British Columbia, has chosen to represent the United States internationally. His father, Eric Emery, was born in Shreveport, Louisiana and made his mark in the Canadian Football League. E.J. Emery, a standout product of the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), is set to continue his development next year at the University of North Dakota.

Defensive Prowess

Emery, who stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 185 pounds, is a stay-at-home defenseman known more for his defensive prowess than his offensive contributions. During his time with the USNTDP, he recorded 22 points in 88 games, all of which were assists. Emery has said he models his game after Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller, a fitting comparison given Miller’s 6-foot-5, 210-pound frame.

EJ Emery, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Both players are excellent skaters who use their size and reach effectively to disrupt opposing forwards. Emery is particularly noted for his aggressive defending, often breaking up plays before they can develop and using his intangibles to quickly close down space, rather than conceding ground to his opponents.

Progress in Offensive Contributions

While Emery’s offensive game is still developing, he made significant progress from his draft minus-one season to his draft year. In his draft minus-one season, he recorded 21 points in 99 games, compared to 22 points in 88 games the following season. These improved stats reflect his growing ability to contribute offensively. Emery’s speed allows him to effectively jump into transition. Although he may never reach the offensive heights of a player like Adam Fox or see much power play time, he has the potential to add some offensive value to his game. If he continues to develop his offensive skills, he could reach a level similar to Braden Schneider.

Mental Approach and Game Development

The contrast between Emery’s defensive and offensive games is most evident in how he approaches the game mentally. Defensively, he makes quick decisions and trusts his instincts, which serves him well throughout his own zone. Offensively, however, he tends to hesitate and lacks confidence, often taking too long with the puck. Early in the season, this hesitation led to struggles, especially when making decisions with the puck in his own zone. However, as the year progressed, his skating ability became more apparent, and with increased confidence, he showed potential in executing effective zone exits—an area the Rangers notably struggled with during the playoffs.

Future Potential and Team Fit

Emery is likely two to three years away from making his NHL debut. If he reaches his full potential and becomes a shutdown defenseman, he will fit seamlessly on the Rangers’ right side alongside Fox and Schneider. If Emery were NHL-ready now, he would be an ideal replacement for Jacob Trouba, who is increasingly likely to be traded. According to Larry Brooks, the Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings are currently negotiating a deal to send the Rangers’ captain to Detroit (from Larry Brooks “Talk of Rangers trading Jacob Trouba to Red Wings growing,” New York Post, June 29, 2024). Ethan Hétu, U.S. Regional Scout at McKeen’s Hockey, told me Emery “projects as a top-four defensive force” if all breaks right, in many ways similar to Ryan Lindgren but in the body of a “premium athlete.” He added that “while Emery’s offense is still very much in question, his combination of size and mobility gives him real defensive upside.” If Emery develops into a player like Lindgren, the Rangers will be thrilled with this pick.

In a bad-case scenario, Emery will still be a valuable bottom-pairing defenseman, capable of killing penalties and playing crucial minutes in late-game situations. His size and defensive acumen will ensure he can contribute even if he doesn’t reach his ceiling as a top-four defenseman. His ability to play physical and use his reach effectively will allow him to make an impact in the NHL. The Rangers’ defensive depth will be greatly enhanced with Emery in the mix, and he will provide insurance against injuries and other unforeseen circumstances. Moreover, his presence in the lineup will bring stability and reliability, which are crucial for a team with championship aspirations. The coaching staff and fans alike will appreciate his dedication and work ethic as he transitions to the professional level.