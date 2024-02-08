Rangers’ Adam Sýkora: Developing Star & Trade Deadline Asset

The New York Rangers selected Adam Sýkora with the 63rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. He was chosen from HK Nitra, where he accumulated 17 points across 46 games during his draft year in the Slovak Extraliga. As one of the youngest players in that year’s draft – his birthday being merely eight days shy of the Sept. 15 cut-off – had he been born after the cut-off, he likely could have been a first-round pick in 2023.

In his draft plus one season, Sýkora improved his performance by securing 25 points in the subsequent season with Nitra. At the end of last season, he transitioned to the American Hockey League (AHL), joining the Hartford Wolf Pack, posting one point in four playoff games.

Latest News & Highlight

This season, Sýkora played one game in the preseason for the Rangers, before returning to the Wolf Pack, where he has scored 18 points in 37 games, projecting a pace of 35 points over the 72-game AHL season. Playing on a line with Alex Belzile and Jake Leschyshyn, he has demonstrated an ability to find ways to contribute on a consistent basis in professional leagues where he is often one of the youngest players. That’s an extremely difficult thing to do, and his overall profile makes him one of the most promising prospects in the Rangers’ system.

Sýkora’s Evolution in the New York Rangers Organization

Sýkora, though an undersized winger at 5-foot-10 and 172 pounds, effectively leverages his extraordinary intensity and fearless style to make a significant impact on the ice. His dedication to physical play and willingness to engage in contact are hallmarks of his playstyle. Furthermore, his motor is unparalleled; and he is consistently the hardest-working player on the ice.

Adam Sýkora, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Although Sýkora’s scoring may not align with the typical expectations for a top-six winger, he is well-positioned as a valuable middle-six forward. His ability to contribute offensively, coupled with a proficiency in penalty killing, highlights his versatility. Moreover, his defensive capabilities were so notable in 2022 that he was considered by many to be a polished defensive talent. This defensive acumen, combined with his scoring touch, underscores his potential to play a crucial role in his team’s success.

Intensity & Fearlessness: What Makes Sýkora A Top Prospect

While Sýkora has already demonstrated a high level of play, particularly in his defensive prowess and unwavering intensity on the ice, there are indications that he possesses untapped offensive potential. Despite being primarily recognized for his defensive skills and work ethic, he has shown flashes of a more dynamic offensive game. If he can consistently unlock this layer of skill, it could significantly elevate his role and impact within his team.

Related: Rangers Should Not Trade Kaapo Kakko

It is also reasonable to assume that Sýkora can add this extra layer to his game, based on a quote from his former general manager at HK Nitra, Tomáš Chrenko, to Rangers’ journalist, Vince Mercogliano. “When he was younger, I didn’t think that he would be so good as a skater, but this is the result of his hard work. At the end of the shift, he still looks fresh because he’s in such good physical condition…He plays like he has no fear. He goes everywhere. If he thinks it can help the team, he’ll take any role.” Incorporating the insightful observation from Chrenko further solidifies the argument for Sýkora’s burgeoning potential. Chrenko’s commendation of Sýkora’s skating abilities – a skill once doubted – emphasizes not only his dedication to improvement but also his exceptional physical condition that allows him to maintain intensity throughout his shifts.

Sýkora’s hard work and adaptability really show that he can take his game to the next level. His fearless approach to the game, willingness to embrace any role for the team’s benefit, and physical and mental fortitude are qualities that lend credence to the notion that he can indeed elevate his offensive game.

Chris Drury attends the 2019 NHL Draft, June 21, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Such a combination of traits suggests that Sýkora possesses the foundational skills and mindset necessary to develop into a more prolific scorer, complementing his already strong defensive play. As he continues to grow and adapt, his journey from a dedicated player in the Slovak Extraliga to a promising talent in the NHL exemplifies the impact of hard work, resilience, and versatility, promising a bright future in professional hockey.

Sýkora’s journey thus far underscores a player with an innate ability to adapt and grow, suggesting that further development in his offensive game is possible. To transition into a top-six winger capable of consistently contributing points, he will need to refine his puck-handling, shooting accuracy, and passing ability. These are areas where even small improvements could lead to a notable increase in his scoring output.

The transition to a more offensively productive role would not detract from Sýkora’s existing strengths; instead, it would complement them. His intensity, defensive ability, and penalty-killing prowess would remain invaluable, but with added offensive contributions, he could become a more versatile and dangerous player at both ends of the ice.

Leading on the International Stage: Sýkora with Team Slovakia

Sýkora’s qualities extend beyond his exceptional on-ice performance, as evidenced by his selection as the captain of Slovakia’s team for the 2024 World Junior Championship. Under his captaincy, Slovakia achieved a commendable 3-1 record in the group stage which propelled them into the quarterfinals. Although Finland ultimately eliminated the team in a closely contested 4-3 overtime loss, he proved that he has the quality of a leader and can bring it to a locker room.

Sýkora‘s Future With the Rangers

Sýkora’s trajectory from the 63rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to a pivotal figure in the Rangers’ organization and a national team leader illustrates his remarkable capacity for growth and adaptation. His journey is a testament to his tenacity, skill, and leadership both on and off the ice.

Despite being considered undersized, Sýkora’s intense, fearless style of play and exceptional work ethic have enabled him to overcome challenges and excel in increasingly competitive environments. His defensive prowess, combined with emerging offensive capabilities, positions him as a versatile and valuable asset to his team.

As Sýkora continues to develop and refine his game, his potential to impact the NHL not just as a defensive forward but as a significant offensive contributor is evident. His leadership role in the 2024 World Junior Championship further underscores his ability to inspire and lead by example, qualities that will undoubtedly benefit his professional career moving forward.