Rangers’ Understated Prospect Drew Fortescue Developing at BC

The New York Rangers selected defenseman Drew Fortescue with the 90th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, following his draft year season with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) where he tallied 31 points in 84 games. Since then, he’s developed into one of the Rangers’ understated prospects.

From USNTDP to NCAA: Tracking Drew Fortescue’s Progress

Fortescue, a freshman at Boston College, has seven points in 35 games for the Eagles. A defense-oriented in his gameplay, he’s not typically recognized for high-scoring performances. The McKeen’s 2023-24 Yearbook highlights him as “one of the most improved players on the USNTDP during the 2022-23 season” (From “McKeen’s 2023-24 Yearbook,” McKeen’s Hockey, Sept. 14, 2023). Fortescue stands at an impressive 6-foot-2 and weighs 176 pounds, showcasing good skating abilities for someone of his stature.

Zone Exits and Beyond: Fortescue’s Defensive Prowess Unveiled

Fortescue excels in orchestrating zone exits, adeptly maneuvering the puck out of his zone, and delivering stretch passes to his wingers. His approach to the game is straightforward — while he may not dazzle on the ice like Adam Fox or his USNTDP teammate Zeev Buium, Fortescue’s commitment to the fundamentals and his attention to detail set him apart as a steadfast defender.

Drew Fortescue, USNTDP (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Recognized for his reliability on the blue line, he was considered the most dependable defensive defenseman during his tenure with the USNTDP, frequently matching up against the top lines of teams in the United States Hockey League (USHL). This consistency and effectiveness in critical defensive situations underscore his value to the team.

Beyond Defense, Exploring Offensive Potential

In the offensive zone, Fortescue is known for his quick decision-making with the puck, although he sometimes seems rushed. He favors swift passes over prolonged possession. While there’s room for him to incorporate more offensive tactics into his repertoire, his natural inclination leans toward a stay-at-home defensive style.

His approach draws parallels to the likes of Ryan Lindgren in terms of playstyle — this comparison highlights their similar roles on the ice rather than equating their skill levels directly. Fortescue’s potential for growth and adaptation suggests he could evolve his game further, yet his foundational style is firmly rooted in solid defense.

Physicality and Finesse: The Dual Forces Shaping Fortescue’s Defensive Play

Fortescue truly excels in defensive scenarios, where his blend of physical prowess, size, and speed become his greatest assets. This combination allows him to swiftly reach pucks in the corners and maintain pressure on the opposition, making them constantly wary of his presence on the ice. While he has incorporated a more physical dimension to his gameplay, Fortescue’s effectiveness predominantly shines through his skillful stick work and proficiency in poke-checking. According to Brock Otten of McKeen’s, “Fortescue routinely gets his stick in passing and shooting lanes,” illustrating his knack for disrupting opponents’ plays (from “McKeen’s 2023 Draft Guide,” McKeen’s Hockey, June 9, 2023).

Fortescue’s Contribution to the Penalty Kill

Fortescue is not only a formidable defender at even strength, but he also shines on the penalty kill, where he logs two minutes and 25 seconds of ice time per game in this critical situation. The same skills that distinguish him in regular play — particularly his knack for obstructing passing and shooting lanes, along with his proficiency in exiting the zone — contribute significantly to his effectiveness in penalty-killing scenarios.

Rising Through the Ranks: Fortescue’s Path to the NHL

Fortescue represents a promising addition to the Rangers, embodying the archetype of a defense-oriented defenseman with a distinct blend of physicality, skill, and intelligence on the ice. Selected 90th overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, his development arc from the USNTDP to Boston College underscores a player who is not only adaptable and reliable but who also has the potential for significant growth. While his offensive contributions may currently take a backseat to his defensive prowess, Fortescue’s transition game, underlying skills, and hockey IQ suggest a capacity for expanding his role in the future.

Fortescue showcases not only his situational awareness and decision-making but also an exceptional ability in zone exits and play in transition, skills that are indispensable for a defenseman of his archetype. As he continues to refine his game and build upon his strengths, the improvements in Fortescue’s game over the last two seasons highlight his potential to become a valuable asset for the Rangers.