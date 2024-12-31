Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Islanders – 12/31/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the New York Islanders today at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (14-16-7) AT MAPLE LEAFS (22-13-2)
1 p.m. ET; SNO, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Anthony Duclair — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Pierre Engvall
Maxim Tsyplakov — Kyle MacLean — Hudson Fasching
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Simon Holmstrom (lower body)
Status report
Holmstrom’s status is unclear after he left during the third period of the a 3-2 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. The Islanders had a day off Monday after back-to-back games.
