Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Islanders – 12/31/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the New York Islanders today at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

1 p.m. ET; SNO, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Anthony Duclair — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Pierre Engvall

Maxim Tsyplakov — Kyle MacLean — Hudson Fasching

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Simon Holmstrom (lower body)

Status report

Holmstrom’s status is unclear after he left during the third period of the a 3-2 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. The Islanders had a day off Monday after back-to-back games.

